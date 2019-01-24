

People raise their hands during a mass opposition rally against President Nicolás Maduro (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

Since foreign policy isn’t a topic in which most Americans are all that interested, many are probably just realizing that Venezuela is spiraling into a political crisis to match the economic crisis under which it has suffered for some time. But there’s one group of Americans that has had Venezuela on its mind for a while now: conservatives, especially conservative pundits.

They love Venezuela. Or rather, they love using Venezuela as a terrifying specter to scare their viewers into thinking a complete societal collapse could be in the cards for the United States, if those nasty liberal Democrats get their way.

If you’ve tuned into Fox News or conservative talk radio, you know what I mean — and the deepening of the Venezuelan crisis will only accelerate it. Someone like Sean Hannity isn’t actually going to host a discussion about the causes and effects of Venezuelan corruption and hyperinflation; that would be far too boring to keep the audience in the state of perpetual agitation he requires. Instead, it’s just a boogeyman, something that he can toss out to scare his viewers.

As President Trump himself said before the 2018 elections, Democrats “would turn our country so fast into Venezuela, and Venezuela is not doing too well, folks.” The Republican National Committee calls Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) “Mini-Maduro” (though perhaps that’s better than Fox regular Ben Stein, who said “Stalin, Hitler, Mao Tse-tung all came to power promising the same kinds of things that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is promising”).

If you know even the first thing about Democrats or Venezuela, you’d have to find that comparison ludicrous. You may find the idea of a marginal tax rate of 70 percent on incomes over $10 million to be a morally abominable assault on the virtuous superwealthy, but it isn’t going to make inflation spike to 1 million percent. Even the most liberal Democrats such as AOC are proposing a set of policies that resembles those in place not in Venezuela but in Sweden or Norway, where no one’s starving in the streets. So what’s really going on?

The answer is that it's a trick Republicans have played before: Take whatever country is doing worst in the world right now, then say that standard Democratic policy proposals for higher taxes on the wealthy and more generous social programs will inevitably send us spiraling down toward that catastrophe.

The Venezuela line is sounding awfully familiar to me, because back in 2011 I had the unenviable task of reviewing the dreadful books the Republican presidential candidates put out in advance of their 2012 campaigns, and over and over again they made the same argument: If we don’t institute austerity policies to cut the deficit, we’ll turn into not Venezuela, but Greece.

Why Greece? It wasn’t because the candidates had undertaken a careful review of economic history and concluded that we were heading for a future identical to that country’s present. It was because Greece was in a desperate situation in the wake of the Great Recession, and therefore it was in the news. It had become a standard line at the time, a way to argue that President Barack Obama was sending us over a cliff whereupon our massive debt would drag the United States to the deeps. “Next year, the United States could be like Greece,” then-Sen. Jeff Sessions intoned in 2012.

So in New Gingrich’s book, he said that if the government grew bigger, “It would make our system similar to Greece, now on the verge of economic collapse.” Sarah Palin warned, “Unbelievably, at a time when countries such as Greece, Portugal, and Spain are going broke, the current administration wants us to become more like them, not less.” Tim Pawlenty wrote in the first page of his campaign book about how he was talking with his family about the collapse of the Greek economy because it was in the newspaper, when “my then-thirteen-year-old-daughter, completely unprompted, with simplicity and clarity, looked at me and said, ‘That will be America soon’ . . . If a child can see it, why can’t the Washington establishment?”

Indeed, how on earth did the Washington establishment miss our inevitable decline into a collapse like Greece’s? Perhaps it was because as bad as the Great Recession was, nothing like that was in the cards for us, for a whole bunch of reasons (such as the fact that we control our own currency and could print more money to mitigate the recession).

Nevertheless, Republicans were partially successful in imposing the austerity they wanted, which made the recovery slower and more painful than it needed to be. And once they took control of the government in 2017, they immediately decided that the deficit, which had been such a terrifying beast just a short time before, was in fact nothing to worry about. So they passed a gargantuan tax cut for the wealthy and corporations, and now the deficit is projected to rise past 1 trillion dollars.

Yet somehow, whatever other problems we face, we haven’t turned into Greece, just as we won’t turn into Venezuela. Should Venezuela fall out of the news and Mongolia or Lichtenstein face an economic crisis, Republicans will say that if Democrats manage to expand health coverage or increase taxes on the wealthy then we’ll turn into Mongolia or Lichtenstein. Then they’ll move on again. They’ll be wrong every time, just as they have been before. But that won’t stop them.

Read more:

Frida Ghitis: This is Venezuela’s struggle. Trump should act with caution.

Francisco Toro: Why the new protests in Venezuela are different

Juan Guaidó: Maduro is a usurper. It’s time to restore democracy in Venezuela.