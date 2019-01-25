Opinion writer

* Devlin Barrett, Rosalind Helderman, John Wagner, and Manuel Roig-Franzia report that it is indeed Roger Stone’s turn in the barrel:

Roger J. Stone Jr., a longtime friend of President Trump, was arrested Friday by the FBI in Florida on charges that he lied and tried to tamper with a witness to hide his efforts to learn about releases of Democrats’ hacked emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. Stone was charged by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III with seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering. After the early morning arrest at his home, Stone appeared briefly in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., wearing a blue polo shirt, jeans, and steel shackles on his wrists and ankles. The judge ordered him released on a $250,000 bond. In charging Stone, Mueller has struck deep inside Trump’s inner circle, charging a friend of the president in the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. The indictment charges Stone sought to gather information about hacked Democratic emails at the direction of an unidentified senior Trump campaign official, and then engaged in extensive efforts to keep secret the details of those efforts.

Even with the prospect of jail time, there’s a big a part of Stone that’s stoked that he’s on all the front pages.

* Dylan Stableford reports that when asked today whether Trump ordered an aide to contact Stone about Wikileaks — which would put the president right in the middle of the scheme — Sarah Sanders dodged the question.

* David Corn has an important reminder of the role that Stone played in helping Russia swing the election to Trump.

* Scott Clement and David Nakamura report that the latest Post/ABC poll shows Trump's approval falling to 37 percent as 53 percent blame him and Republicans for the shutdown.

* Ian Millhiser argues that what just happened with Trump’s cave shows why Republicans were so desperate not to have Nancy Pelosi become speaker again.

* Laura Strickler, Ken Dilanian, and Peter Alexander report that Jared Kushner was initially denied a security clearance by White House security officials until that decision was overruled by their supervisor — who did it for 30 other Trump officials as well, an unprecedented occurrence.

* Michael Hiltzik makes the case that Elizabeth Warren's wealth tax proposal is perfectly constitutional and extremely necessary.

* Jamil Smith explains how the shutdown has highlighted the structural imbalances in American life.

* Rick Hasen explains why the Stone indictment could signal that Donald Trump Jr. is in less trouble than we thought.

* Rachel Bitecofer argues that Trump's all-base-all-the-time strategy backfired on him in 2018 by activating Democrats as much as Republicans, and it could do the same thing in 2020.

* Adele Stan examines how the shutdown became a battle of the sexes.

* And Lili Loofbourow analyzes what the MAGA teen story tells us about the state of viral politics.