Editorial cartoonist

Pathetic. The one look that President Trump hates (pathetic hair notwithstanding). Yes, it is true that Trump has always looked pathetic to some of us. But that subset (majority) of the population is not whom Trump cares about. He cares about his base. His calculation is that a rock-solid base plus a bit of good election timing and/or outside meddling will suffice. Hey, it worked once.

The Trump persona is built of several parts. In addition to the lies and the incoherent thinking and the gilded-plastic grandiosity is the image that he is a winner. He is fond of painting his opponents as weak, or losers, so by contrast he appears strong. A winner. This works until the bully meets someone who calls his bluff.

And there was grandma. Nancy Pelosi was suddenly standing there in the playground as Trump was busy throwing sand and pushing kids into cages. But she wasn’t having any of it. This was an exquisite twist. Trump stymied by a self-confident woman. And self-confident because she is smart, experienced. And this after two years of watching all the president’s men turn into various consistencies of gelatinous quisling.

Oh yes, Trump is self-confident, too, but it’s self-confidence of the opposite kind. His is the self-confidence of the ignorant, the inexperienced, the person who was subsidized through life to the extent that he never learned to recognize or deal with his limitations. The vast extent of those limitations constitutes the true Trump empire.

So now he has gotten himself into a corner, and is wreaking damage everywhere that just continues to pile up. And he complains. So much whining that yes, America is getting tired of whining.

If he has any sense at all, he will shut up and cut his losses. It remains to be seen if he does have any sense at all.