

Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to members of the news media during a meeting on trade in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 24 January 2019.

Not sure what will bring this to an end. “Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday said “Plan B' for reopening the government would require a short-term end to the partial shutdown coupled with a commitment from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to vote on a potential Senate-passed bipartisan bill that includes border security money."

By the time this ends no one will like the Republicans. “Larry Kudlow Snaps at Reporter: Federal Workers are ‘Volunteering’ to Work Because of Their ‘Allegiance’ to Trump.” All part of the cult, we are supposed to believe.

This better end before something really, really bad happens. “In a joint statement, the heads of the unions, which represent more than 130,000 aviation professionals, said that on Day 33 of the shutdown, major airports were already seeing security checkpoints close, and more closings could follow; safety inspectors were not back on the job at pre-shutdown levels; and analysts’ ability to process safety reporting data and take critical corrective action had been weakened.”

As the debate drew to an end, we saw Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) embodies the worst qualities in our politicians -- cynical, hypocritical and self-absorbed. “Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet railed against Sen. Ted Cruz in a lengthy tirade on the Senate floor Thursday, accusing him of shedding ‘crocodile tears’ over Coast Guard members not being paid during the government shutdown. Bennet, normally a reserved and low-key senator, shouted repeatedly as he attacked Cruz over the ongoing shutdown, criticizing the Texas Republican for his central role in forcing the government to shut down in 2013 over Obamacare."

Trump always ends by retreating. “So when he tweeted late Wednesday that he would yield to Pelosi’s prerogative and postpone the address, the move came as no surprise to longtime Trump watchers and scholars of the presidency. ‘He caves when people are tough with him,’ said Jeffrey Tulis, a government professor at the University of Texas at Austin who studies presidential rhetoric.”

At the end of the bitter campaign few expected this from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis: “Since his inauguration, DeSantis has played against type, calling for a sharp increase in funding to protect the Everglades and to mitigate the effects of climate change, even as he remains studiously neutral on its causes; touting the diversity of his senior appointments. . . and adopting a more permissive posture with respect to the regulation of medical marijuana than his predecessor. He’s chosen a rising Florida Democrat, state Representative Jared Moskowitz, to head Florida’s all-important Division of Emergency Management. Even his more conventional appointments seem geared toward broadening his electoral coalition.”

If this doesn’t end soon he’ll be in the low 30′s. “On average, Trump’s approval rating in the month of January -- during the longest shutdown in US history -- stands at 37% approve and 57% disapprove, down from his average of 41% approve and 51% disapprove in late November to early December (pre-shutdown), according to a new CNN Poll of Polls released Wednesday.”