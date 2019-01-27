

Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) on the Senate floor on Thursday.

He was said to be mulling a presidential run (What Democrat isn’t?), though few Americans outside his home state know who he is. On Thursday, however, a lot more Americans were introduced to Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), who laced into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on the Senate floor. Cruz orchestrated the 2013 shutdown over the Affordable Care Act, but had taken it upon himself to lecture Democrats on shutdown’s impact on the Coast Guard — even though President Trump had provoked the shutdown (and caved the next day). Bennet had had enough:

Boy, that felt good. As he indicated, Bennet ordinarily maintains an even-keel. He’s not a fire-breathing progressive who looks to pick fights. That made Thursday’s display all the more satisfying and memorable.

In June 2016, Steven Pearlstein wrote in The Post:

In an era of ideological polarization and hyper-partisanship, he is a pragmatic centrist whose instincts run to bipartisan compromise. In the shouting match that American politics has become, he’d rather listen than talk, steering clear of the national media. In a capital seething in self-importance, his is the rare ego that does not precede him into the room. And at a time when politicians get ahead by being nasty, superficial and glib, Bennet gets by, as one Republican staffer put it, by being “the most affable and knowledgeable guy in the room.” Bennet is the anti-Trump, the anti-Cruz. . . . In many ways, he is a throwback to a bygone era, an optimist with impeccable establishment credentials who finds himself miscast for today’s politics of anti-establishment anger and resentment. Whether he is able to survive the vitriol of this year’s election and find a constructive role to play in Washington offers a test of whether there is still a place in American politics for talented, experienced leaders more interested in governing than winning.

That should sound intriguing to strategic-minded Democrats who know they will need a nominee to appeal to independents and disaffected Republicans. Surely, a wonkish nominee would contrast with a president who knows so very little — and makes up stuff to fill in the gaps.

We’ll see if Bennet decides to enter the 2020 race. In any event, he earned plenty of kudos (I suspect privately from some Republicans who don’t like Cruz any more than Democrats do) this week. For that we can say, well done, Sen. Bennet.