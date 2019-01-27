

President Trump listens in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Friday. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “There’s been two shutdowns since the time I’ve been there, and the aggressor in neither one was the winner.”

2. “If you’re going to close the government, then you gotta have an endgame on how to get out … with a way that is face-saving for you and for the other people.”

3. “The efforts to continue to build physical barriers, which have gone on in the last two administrations, will continue, but not to the degree that the president has requested.”

4. “I would also testify honestly about any other matter, including any communications with the president. It’s true that we spoke on the phone, but those communications are political in nature.”

5. “We are seeing the biggest test yet of the president’s reality distortion field. … The test now is whether his reality distortion field is going to be effective or whether he’s going to have to face actual reality.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and here.

