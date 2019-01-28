Opinion writer

* Steven Mufson reports that the Trump administration is ratcheting up the pressure on Venezuela:

The Trump administration on Monday ordered U.S. companies doing business with Venezuela to divert payments to special blocked accounts, in a quest to keep one of the country’s few sources of revenue from flowing to the government of Nicolás Maduro. The order will affect Citgo, the Venezuelan-owned, Houston-based oil company, and Valero, the American oil refiner that is the largest in the United States. Both import substantial amounts of low-quality crude oil from Venezuela and will be able to continue to do so as long as the payments do not go to the Maduro regime. John Bolton, head of the National Security Council, said that the Venezuelan government “can no longer loot the assets of the Venezuelan people.” The new economic sanctions are designed to weaken Maduro and strengthen the hand of Juan Guaidó, whom the United States recognized last week as interim president of Venezuela.

There’s no doubt that Maduro has been a disaster for his country. But it’s hard to believe that the Trump administration won’t find some way to screw this up.

* Mujib Mashal reports that there is actually some hopeful news from Afghanistan:

American and Taliban officials have agreed in principle to the framework of a deal in which the insurgents would guarantee Afghan territory is never used by terrorists, which could lead to a full pullout of American troops in return for larger concessions from the Taliban, the chief United States negotiator said Monday. The negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad, said those concessions must include the Taliban’s agreement to a cease-fire and to talk directly with the Afghan government, which the insurgents have persistently opposed in the past. “We have a draft of the framework that has to be fleshed out before it becomes an agreement,” Mr. Khalilzad said in an interview with The New York Times in Kabul. “The Taliban have committed, to our satisfaction, to do what is necessary that would prevent Afghanistan from ever becoming a platform for international terrorist groups or individuals.”

It’s important to recognize that there is no perfect outcome in Afghanistan. So if this works...

* Dareh Gregorian reports that according to the Congressional Budget Office the shutdown cost the economy $11 billion, $3 billion of which can’t be recovered.

* Here’s a shocker: A new survey finds that Trump’s tax cut did not have a major impact on businesses' decisions on investments or hiring, yet more evidence that critics of the plan have been proven right.

* The Post Editorial Board looks at Trump’s version of justice on the border, where prosecutors will seek jail time for you if you leave water in the desert to help migrants from dying of dehydration.

* Matt Gertz offers a useful guide to how the factions of Trump propagandists on Fox are at war with each other over his decision to end the shutdown.

* Over at the Just Security website, Paul Seamus Ryan makes a detailed case for why the indictment of Roger Stone actually does appear to implicate the trump campaign in violations of election law.

* Ben White reports that Wall Street doesn't like the economic chaos that Trump has wrought, but is terrified that someone like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren might get elected president.

* Amanda Marcotte makes the case that Trump wants another shutdown three weeks from now.

* Eric Boehlert has an interesting explanation for why Trump has been bad for Sean Hannity’s ratings.

* Craig Gilbert reports on a poll showing danger signs for Trump in closely divided Wisconsin. One sign: only 58 percent of the state's Republicans say they'll definitely vote for the president in 2020, while 95 percent of Democrats say they'll definitely vote against him.

* Eugene Scott looks at Kamala Harris' plan to reassemble the Obama coalition.

* At the American Prospect, I asked whether this might have been the government shutdown to end all government shutdowns.

* And Kevin Kruse and Julian Zelizer argue that Howard Schultz could be just the savior Donald Trump was waiting for.