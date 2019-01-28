

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 25. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

He’s no longer in charge, even of his base. “Mr. Trump emerged from the shutdown with nothing to show for it, having angered swing voters with his intransigence, while disappointing hard-line supporters by failing to secure any funding for a border wall.”

Look who’s in charge now. “Acknowledging a new political reality with Pelosi in charge, one adviser said the only way forward for Trump is ‘compromise,’ with little room for the no-holds-barred approach favored by advisers like Stephen Miller, the immigration hardliner. ‘Today is not a cave but a grave for Stephen Miller policies,’ the adviser said, acknowledging it’s not clear at all that Trump is ready to make that kind of course correction.”

The hard-charging Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) may have been underestimated. “Taking a cue from Barack Obama, the Democratic senator wants to connect her personal biography with her broader reason for running. She chose Oakland as a way to tie her campaign to the place that informed her values — a diverse and progressive city once known for its militant activism that’s become a stronghold of the Trump rebellion.”

Getting charged with lying again and again, Roger Stone learns the hard way. “Most people wouldn’t perjure themselves in easily detectable ways to Congress and threaten a talkative witness in writing. But Roger Stone isn’t most people. Roger Stone is a character lovingly crafted by Roger Stone. And now Stone is facing prison time because he couldn’t seem to grasp the distinction between a television persona and a prudent response to a federal investigation.” Neither does Trump.

It doesn’t sound as if Senate Republicans want to charge up the hill again. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said, “I don’t know how any member of the administration or of Congress could think that a shutdown was a worthy pursuit.”

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R) says of the charges against Roger Stone: “Everyone is presumed innocent, George, and so is he, but the indictment, I think, is a pretty damning indictment.”

They didn’t just charge into his house for no good reason. They had a warrant. “Law enforcement simply does not hand a summons to someone who threatens to kill a witness and trust that person to act responsibly with it. No conscientious prosecutor would think a summons appropriate there, or think that a threat to kill a witness is simply what targets of grand jury investigations routinely do. … Arresting Stone was lawful, appropriate and fully justified by his own words and conduct.”

