UP: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
DOWN: President Trump
UP: Senate Democrats
DOWN: Senate Republicans
UP: Right-wing anger at Trump
DOWN: Trump’s reputation as a dealmaker
UP: Trump’s political impotence
DOWN: “No one will primary Trump”
UP: Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III
DOWN: Roger Stone
UP: Democratic House chairmen
DOWN: “No collusion”
UP: Number of Trump campaign contacts with Russians
DOWN: “I had nothing to do with Russia”
UP: Submitting the State of the Union remarks in writing
DOWN: Memorable lines in the SOTU address in the past 10 years or so
UP: Trump’s disapproval ratings
DOWN: Trump’s ability to drum up support for the wall
UP: Trump officials smart enough to have left already
DOWN: Jared Kushner