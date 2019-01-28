

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) at the Capitol on Friday. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

UP: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

DOWN: President Trump

UP: Senate Democrats

DOWN: Senate Republicans

UP: Right-wing anger at Trump

DOWN: Trump’s reputation as a dealmaker

UP: Trump’s political impotence

DOWN: “No one will primary Trump”

UP: Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III

DOWN: Roger Stone

UP: Democratic House chairmen

DOWN: “No collusion”

UP: Number of Trump campaign contacts with Russians

DOWN: “I had nothing to do with Russia”

UP: Submitting the State of the Union remarks in writing

DOWN: Memorable lines in the SOTU address in the past 10 years or so

UP: Trump’s disapproval ratings

DOWN: Trump’s ability to drum up support for the wall

UP: Trump officials smart enough to have left already

DOWN: Jared Kushner