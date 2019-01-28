

John McCallum resigned as Canada's ambassador to China after his comments about the case of Meng Wanzhou, a high-level Huawei executive. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Michael Taube, a Troy Media syndicated columnist and political commentator, was a speechwriter for former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper.

One of the worst (and most helpless) feelings for political leaders is when a trusted member of their staff, cabinet or inner circle goes rogue. That’s what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently experienced with his now-former ambassador to China, John McCallum — or, so we think.

McCallum, a former chief economist for the Royal Bank of Canada, has had a long political career. He was a Liberal MP from 2000 to 2017, and served as a cabinet minister for three prime ministers, including Trudeau. While he had a long-standing reputation for making outrageous comments in public, and apparently knew nothing about Canada’s important role in the 1942 Dieppe Raid while serving as minister of national defense, he was viewed as a trusted ally by fellow Liberals.

So, when he was named an ambassador in January 2017, it didn’t surprise anyone. McCallum had no previous diplomatic experience, but his ties to China were understood. His wife, Nancy, is of Chinese ethnicity. He has gone by a Chinese name, Mai Jialian, for years in the Chinese media (which isn’t unusual). The two Ontario-based ridings he represented, Markham and Markham-Unionville, had large Chinese communities.

It seemed like a plum political position. McCallum quietly went about his business and didn’t say anything controversial or noteworthy.

Until last week, that is.

On Jan. 22, McCallum held a news conference in Markham specifically for the state-oriented and Chinese-Canadian media to discuss the issue of Meng Wanzhou, the high-level Huawei executive who was arrested in December in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities for allegedly violating trade sanctions against Iran. China has demanded Meng’s release. The detention of several Canadians in China, including one who was recently sentenced to death after being given a 15-year jail sentence, is being viewed as an act of retaliation.

Canada’s position has been clear from the start. Our country believes in the rule of law, and won’t be influencing judicial opinion. If Meng is found innocent, she’ll be set free. If she’s found guilty, she’ll go to jail. It’s as simple as that.

McCallum unexpectedly went rogue during his 40-minute news conference, however. He defended Meng by saying that while it’s up to the judge to make a ruling, he thought she could fight back in several ways. He cited the “political involvement” of President Trump as well as the Iran sanctions, since “Canada does not sign on” to them. He then proceeded to bash Trump’s political and economic relations with China.

Why did he do this? The jury is still out.

The Liberals called it a major political blunder, and the inner sanctum was apparently furious with McCallum’s remarks. Others suspected he might have been trying to float a separate message to the Chinese-language media in a “wink-wink” type of fashion. If this were the case, it could only have occurred via the directive of senior Liberals. The federal government dismissed the latter possibility, but that’s to be expected.

McCallum tried to mitigate the damage by claiming that he “misspoke.” Really? He misspoke for 40 minutes? It surely set a new world’s record for political incompetence.

Trudeau finally asked for McCallum’s resignation on Jan. 26, although it should have been done immediately after his words became public knowledge. The prime minister’s press statement was also unusual, emphasizing McCallum’s previous role as minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship in bringing in close to 40,000 Syrian refugees, which “remains an inspiration to Canadians and an example to the world.” Besides the fact that some Canadians wouldn’t necessarily agree, it’s a weird juxtaposition to make in light of his departure under a dark cloud of suspicion.

Will we ever find out why McCallum went rogue, or whether he was told to go rogue? Let’s hope so. For now, it’s a guarded state secret much like we often see in Communist China.

