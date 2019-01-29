

The cast of "Rent: Live" in a dress rehearsal that aired Sunday night. (Ray Mickshaw/Fox)

Producer

At the top of the first commercial break of Sunday night’s broadcast of “Rent: Live,” the musical’s cast announced that one of their number had broken his foot the night before and would be unable to perform the show’s demanding choreography. But, said Valentina, playing the evening’s Angel, “the show must go on.”

The thing is, “Rent: Live” didn’t, in fact, go on. Viewers got something entirely different as Fox made the call to air a days-old dress rehearsal in which Brennin Hunt played a fully ambulatory Roger. What resulted was a “Rent: Not Quite Live” that betrayed the ethos of theater and the attempt to televise it, and ended up worse for it.

The trend with these telecasts has been to hew closer to the actual theatrical experience. Early entrants into the genre such as “The Sound of Music” and “Peter Pan,” filmed on NBC soundstages, were deadened by the lack of a live audience. Fox’s production of “Grease” and then NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” put bodies in the house. There was new sound mixing to work out and dickering over the optimal amount of woo-hooing, but the whole thing suddenly felt much more vibrant. It felt like theater.

So it was that much more jarring when the “Rent” producers bucked the trend to make such an untheatrical decision. So much of the excitement of live theater comes from encountering the art form’s real-time hurdles. That doesn’t just mean waiting for unexpected things to go wrong, but for unexpected things to go right, too. We root for the recovery just as much as the wobble.

Producers had plenty of options to handle the bump of a broken foot Broadway-style. Nothing about “Rent” specifies that Roger not use crutches or any other adaptive technology, and the last 10 minutes of the telecast — actually aired live — showed that Hunt was no less dynamic for his medical boot. Alternatively, the potential for triumph if an understudy thrust into America’s living rooms had turned in a riveting performance would have electrified the production.

This improvisational spirit is what defines theater in general. And it’s a particularly important element of “Rent.”

The most cherished — and painful — part of the musical’s legend is the everything-gone-wrong circumstances under which it first opened in 1996. The morning of its first preview off-Broadway, the show’s creator, 35-year-old Jonathan Larson, died suddenly of an aortic dissection. The production was thrown into chaos, but the cast and crew agreed that Larson would have wanted his opus to go up as scheduled.

The musical began as a staged sing-through, the cast seated at tables. By the Act I closer, “La Vie Boheme,” the energy had mounted so high that the cast launched into the number’s unbridled choreography, followed by a fully realized Act II. Larson had written a show vibrant enough that the show had no choice but to go on. Trust the power of a really good piece of theater, and it transcends. Fox didn’t trust “Rent” or its cast in these circumstances, and the audience was the loser. According to Variety, viewership tanked, too; the show drew the lowest ratings ever for a live TV musical.

The worst part of this whole debacle is that a live version of the show still ran concurrently with Fox’s broadcast of the dress rehearsal. The actual Sunday night show, which was performed just for the in-person audience that had come to New York for the telecast, was the showrunners’ best option, and they just chose not to air it. The few clips Fox released showed a pared-down “Rent” that is subdued but arresting — and poignantly reminiscent of the 1996 opening. It’s informal and a bit rough, but that’s what would have made it so good.

In the announcement of the producers’ decision, Valentina huddled close with her co-stars, including Vanessa Hudgens (who performed in “Grease: Live” hours after her father’s death) in a very “Rent” tableau.

This show is “about community, resiliency and bouncing back,” she said.

It sure is. It’s just a shame the “Rent: Live” we saw wasn’t.

Read more:

Alyssa Rosenberg: Ranking ‘Rent’s’ characters from best to most unbearable

Alyssa Rosenberg: NBC adds a new chapter to the legacy of ‘The Wiz’

Drew Goins: Who died and made Ellen the gay pope?

Alyssa Rosenberg: The musical anyone who adores ‘Hamilton’ must see