* Felicia Sonmez and Vanessa Williams report that the Democrats have chosen the person to follow Trump's State of the Union:

Democrats have tapped Georgia’s Stacey Abrams to deliver the response to President Trump’s State of the Union address, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Tuesday. Abrams narrowly lost the state’s race for governor in November after a lengthy dispute over blocked votes. She will address the nation in a prime-time speech shortly after Trump finishes his address to a joint session of Congress next Tuesday night. “She is just a great spokesperson. She’s an incredible leader. She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else. … I’m very excited that she’s agreed to be the respondent to the president,” Schumer told reporters.

I look forward to Trump’s racist and/or misogynist tweet about her afterward.

* Shane Harris reports that the intelligence community isn't quite down with President Trump's view of the world:

[Director of National Intelligence Daniel] Coats said that North Korea was “unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capabilities,” which the country’s leaders consider “critical to the regime’s survival.”That assessment threw cold water on the White House’s more optimistic view that the United States and North Korea will achieve a lasting peace and that the regime will ultimately give up its nuclear weapons. It was not the first time that U.S. intelligence has determined North Korea is not on the path to surrendering its weapons. And throughout the hearing, officials found themselves repeating earlier assessments on subjects that also were at odds with other public statements from the president.

Somehow, they don’t realize how every country on earth loves Donald Trump and will give him whatever he wants, believe me.

* A new Quinnipiac poll puts Trump’s approval at 38 percent and shows large majorities oppose his wall and support investments in border security without wall money, which is the Democratic position.

* Karoun Demirjian reports that the vote on William Barr’s nomination to be attorney general has been delayed a week amid Democrats' concerns about his handling of the Mueller investigation.

* Joyce White Vance explains why we can trust Robert Mueller, whatever he comes up with.

* John Harwood digs into why Nancy Pelosi won her showdown with President Trump.

* Zoeann Murphy and Chris Mooney explore the effects climate change is already having on people's lives in a terrific multimedia presentation. Seriously, check it out.

* Ron Brownstein explains how the states hardest hit by climate change are overwhelmingly Republican.

* Simon Rosenberg offers an important Twitter thread arguing that Democrats need to develop a real agenda for countering the disinformation that will continue polluting our politics going forward.

* Robert Schlesinger aptly points out that we don’t need Howard Schultz because we’ve already got a delusional rich guy in the White House.

* Jonathan Larsen and Ken Klippenstein report that Schultz has given only a tiny portion of his wealthy to charity.

* Kevin Kruse and Julian Zelizer look back to the 1970s for the start of the trends that brought us big-ego billionaire politicians.

* Dara Lind has a deep dive into the reality that there is a crisis at the border, but it’s not the one Trump thinks it is and it won’t be affected by a wall.

* A team of Israeli scientists say they’ve found a cure for cancer.

* And Jeremy Singer-Vine, Ken Bensinger, and Jessica Garrison report that the Trump Winery will of course be hiring two dozen foreign workers this year, because they say they can’t find Americans willing to do the jobs.