

Former Starbucks CEO and chairman Howard Schultz looks at the audience in New York on Monday during an event promoting his new book. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Opinion writer

The last time Howard Schultz decided he no longer wanted to run Starbucks, he returned eight years later. His successor, a former Walmart executive, wasn’t doing it right — the smell of newly introduced sandwiches was overwhelming the aroma of Starbucks’ signature beverage and sales were falling. Schultz staged a coup, replaced his replacement and restored Starbucks to profitable glory.

Schultz exited the Starbucks CEO job again in 2017. But this time he’s got his eye on another system and job that he believes is not getting done to his exacting standards. This time the stench of special interests and common greed is overwhelming our democracy and national finances.

Schultz is considering a run for president, not as a Democrat, the party of his adulthood, but as an independent. He’s published a book, “From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America.” He declares the political system broken. He blames both parties, but, much like a spurned lover, he keeps coming back to what he believes the Democrats have done wrong, likely because he rightly believes he’d swiftly lose if he ran in the party’s primary.

The Democrats are too far to the left, Schultz believes. Their politicians are promising too many “free” things, such as health care and education. Schultz, who enjoys a net worth in excess of $3 billion, huffily told NPR on Tuesday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) proposed wealth tax on people worth an excess of $50 million is “punitive.” Medicare-for-all? We can’t afford it, he declares. Also, it’s “not correct and “not American.” No doubt the majority of Americans who say they support it would disagree.

President Trump is jubilant, sensing blood in the Democratic waters. No doubt attempting to egg Schultz on, the president tweeted Tuesday night that Schultz lacks the “guts” to make a run. The Democratic Party, it’s fair to say, would like to ground Schultz up posthaste. “The consultants who sign on with the Howard Schultz campaign may help facilitate the second Trump term,” opined President Barack Obama’s former chief strategist David Axelrod. “Done with @HowardSchultz and done with Starbucks coffee,” tweeted Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden. Schultz’s Twitter mentions — well, really you don’t want to go there.

But a billionaire with a book and an idea needs to feel the love. So Schultz came to a Manhattan Barnes & Noble on Monday night. Speaking to a crowd made up of family, friends, employees (even his dog walker was there) and fans of his “pull yourself up by the bootstraps” business books, Schultz did not exactly face a critical audience. When an interlocutor heckler called Schultz a “egotistical billionaire a**hole,” and suggested he “go back to Davos,” the group booed. When he avoided answering a question — for example, why Starbucks can successfully operate in countries where the government guarantees health care, but he still complains the United States can’t afford to do so — audience members didn’t push the point. They cheered him multiple times. At the end, many gave him a standing ovation.

Schultz, like many a businessman, looks at the bottom line: “If America was a company … we would be facing insolvency.” The message appealed in this room. New York City is forever perceived as a liberal city, but Schultz was speaking in Manhattan, where Wall Street and multibillion-dollar real estate interests duel for supremacy and where many consider themselves socially liberal, but economically — well, moderate.

Attendees gave him glowing reviews as a person. “I have great admiration for Howard, both as a human being and as a CEO,” said Lisa Brown, who works at what she describes as a commercial innovation firm. “In my opinion, he’s a true representation of the American Dream,” said Andrew Caiano, who co-owns a home health-care agency. “I’ve been following Howard for many years since he released ‘Pour Your Heart Into It’ " — Schultz’s first book, published in 1997.

But whether all that affection and fandom will transfer into votes is another question entirely. The crowd also applauded when Schultz questioner Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Schultz if his candidacy would ultimately serve as a spoiler, delivering another four years of Trump. Schultz said no, he plans to appeal to slightly more than 40 percent of the electorate who identifies as independent.

Political analysts say this analysis is highly suspect. Many independents lean toward one party or the other. As Michelle Goldberg points out, one of the few independent elected politicians on Capitol Hill is Sen. Bernie Sanders. The number of Americans who, like Schultz, describe themselves as socially liberal and fiscally conservative, and would cut their own Social Security check before running up the deficit any further, would likely fill up several Acela trains at best, with maybe a few Barnes & Noble reading rooms thrown in for good measure.

But flush with all the political consultants money can buy, Schultz seems disinclined to listen to this message. Perhaps he should have walked about the room at Barnes & Noble. Even the most avid fans were reserving judgment. Brown said she would like to “look at the field” before committing. Domenic Colavito, Caiano’s business partner, who told me his ideal presidential race would consist of Schultz vs. billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, said he would like to see what Schultz’s campaign looks like before deciding whether to support it. As for Caiano, he said he so believes in Schultz that he thinks Schultz will “do the right thing” if it looks like Trump would win if he entered the race. “I think he’s going to back out before that happens anyway,” Caiano said

We can only hope.

