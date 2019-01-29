Editorial cartoonist

In what we can only hope is one of the final chapters in the History of Climate Stupid, Chief Executive of Stupid Donald Trump actually hauled out one more time a moronic argument: If it’s cold TODAY, HERE, how can the planet be warming?

If you consider this to be a thoughtful question, or clever in any way, then be sure to say so for the millionth time in the comments below this blog. Otherwise, you might be interested in reading about how Arctic air flowing into the United States is connected to Arctic warming.

In other news, the stability of climate change deniers’ comfortable zone of complacency is also breaking down. The number of people who finally are aware of the impending calamity of climate disaster is growing, Their demands to get something done about it are growing, and the ice jam in Congress is eventually going to break. And as the ever-more-vivid reality sinks in about how dishonestly lawmakers have delayed action on this crisis, expect what might have been a cloudy forecast to turn into a Category 5 political hurricane of anger. People are not going to be happy to learn how bad the crisis will be or how badly their representatives mis-served their interests.

And speaking of cascading effects, those who dream of a calm, rational political center had better begin rethinking that, too. A calm, rational political center would have addressed climate over the past 30 years, and not wasted the time with wanton stupidity, duplicity and delay. And a calm, rational political center is not what you should expect from a population reeling from drought, flooding, wildfires and windstorms ripping their communities to shreds.

Is there still time to prevent climate catastrophe and an attendant political catastrophe? We’re about to find out.