If President Trump cannot keep the lights on, ban shutdowns. “Stopping government shutdowns in the future is gaining currency among members of Congress on both sides. Earlier this month, Senator Portman introduced the End Government Shutdowns Act to permanently prevent the federal government from shutting down, ensuring that essential government services aren’t disrupted and protecting taxpayers who must bear the resulting cost.”

Ban the term “emergency” when you are talking about a planned power grab. “Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) on Monday slammed the idea of President Trump declaring a national emergency to direct construction of a border wall, saying that Trump can’t claim ‘emergency powers’ when Congress doesn’t the legislate the way he’d like.” Good for him.

Chief of staff Mick Mulvaney may need to ban “executive time.” “GOP Strategist on Wall Negotiations: Trump is ‘Weak, Isolated and Impotent.' "

One good reason to ban shutdowns. “The five-week federal government shutdown cost the United States economy $11 billion, with nearly a quarter of that total permanently lost, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday. The nonpartisan C.B.O. said that the shutdown, which started in late December and ended last Friday, delayed $18 billion in spending by federal workers. That is expected to reduce 2018 fourth quarter gross domestic product by $3 billion and cut first quarter growth this year by $8 billion, or 0.2 percent.”

Democrats should ban or dissuade no one at this stage. Let the market decide. "[Sen. Kamala] Harris and her team point to the estimated 22,000 people the California senator managed to pack between police barriers in the streets along Oakland City Hall on Sunday. Or they point to the $1.5 million she raised and the 3 million views of her announcement video in just the first 24 hours. Or that she was the first to accept a CNN invitation to do a televised town hall, Monday night from Des Moines, which is how she’s spending her first trip as a candidate to the first caucus state, rather than going on the barnstorming tours that Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, among others, opted for.” Impressive.

Democrats can’t ban him from running as an independent, and hence the problem. “The reality is that a [Howard] Schultz candidacy probably would draw more support from the Democrats than from Trump. Schultz has liberal views on a wide array of social issues, like immigration, gay rights, and racial justice. These cultural issues form the main basis for the polarization of the electorate. To the extent that anything has scrambled the culture-war polarization, it is Trump’s lightning-rod personality. But this fact simply underscores the degree to which anybody who isn’t Trump simply divides the anti-Trump vote.”

Instead of banning self-funders in the Democratic race, as some might like, Dems should try to bring them into the tent, as Michael Bloomberg suggests. “Given the strong pull of partisanship and the realities of the electoral college system, there is no way an independent can win. That is truer today than ever before. In 2020, the great likelihood is that an independent would just split the anti-Trump vote and end up re-electing the President. That’s a risk I refused to run in 2016 and we can’t afford to run it now.”