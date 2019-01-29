

Opinion writer

It was the survey that asked me how I felt about taking a survey that made me realize maybe there’s a problem in the survey business. It landed in my inbox a few weeks ago, a plea from a political organization. The questions included, “Did you notice you received this email more than once?” and “How did you feel about receiving this email more than once?”

I didn’t answer that survey. I’ve also recently ignored my doctor’s office asking, “Would you recommend our practice?” I didn’t respond to the questionnaire from Priceline.com asking me what I thought of a hotel stay earlier this month, nor did I respond to the survey sent by the lodging itself. I trashed the “Parent Satisfaction Survey” from my older son’s high school, the one that helpfully advised it could be completed on a “laptop, desktop, tablet or smartphone.” I also didn’t bother with the one from a theater where I saw “Girl From the North Country,” the one for which the link is now expired and I can’t tell you what they wanted from me at all. If you’re interested, I thought my seats great but the play overrated.

These surveys seem to come from every single interaction or shopping experience. We are asked to give our feedback on everything and everyone, from baristas to paper towels. If we don’t respond to inbox appeals, stores such as Walgreens put them on the bottom of their receipts and offer chances at a prize for completing them, while Detroit public schools are so desperate to know what you think of them that they’ve put on posters in school buildings. (They say they are seeking to improve their “customer service,” a funny way of describing students and their parents.) A few intrepid businesses even text us.

It needs to stop.

I realize there is lots going on in the world that is more important than my frustration with the ongoing survey clutter in my inbox. Evidence mounts daily that President Trump deserves to be impeached, and sooner rather than later.

But the survey addiction of institutions large and small is one of those perpetual annoyances in American life that deserves to be taken on. These asks are such a plague that Fred Reichheld, a consultant at Bain & Company thought by many to be responsible for getting this mess started, stepped forward to say something’s got to give. “There is a tsunami of surveys,” he told Marketplace in 2016, adding that there is “a little bit of a pollution effect.” Instead, it’s almost certainly gotten worse since then. “There’s been a real escalation in the past year or so,” says Liza Featherstone, author of “Divining Desire: Focus Groups and the Culture of Consultation.”

You can blame this survey explosion on the relatively cheap cost of these questionnaires, combined with society’s data addiction. While the science of market research goes back decades, the focus groups and demographically balanced surveys that make up the bulk of the work is expensive. Sending an email to every customer is not. And it offers corporations and small-business owners alike a veneer of impartial statistics. See — 99 percent of respondents like my business! But the fire-hose approach leaves these surveys almost certainly throwing off less-than-accurate information. It stands to reason that the people with either loads of free time or an ax to grind will be most likely to fill them out. And experts say that if more than 15 percent of people respond, it’s above average.

What makes this even more frustrating: These questionnaires have proliferated at a time when we face fewer choices as consumers. According to research released by the Open Markets Institute, we face a corporate “concentration crisis,” effectively limiting our choices in matters ranging from airline flights to craft stores. This lack of power feeds on itself — health insurers and hospitals alike consolidate as provider networks narrow. So in one sense, these surveys pretend to offer us a voice in the process when, in fact, we are increasingly powerless. If we are unhappy, where, exactly, are we planning to go?

They are likely effective in one area, though: intimidating employees. Companies attempt to sugarcoat this by asking the questions in a fun way. Bed Bath and Beyond recently asked customers, “Did anyone ‘go above and beyond’ your expectations to WOW you,” while one Delta customer reports he recently received a one-question survey: “Would you hire the representative who just helped you if you owned the Customer Service team?” It sounds innocent enough, but it ultimately leaves the person filling out the survey in the position of both unpaid mystery shopper and potential snitch. It also sets the customer-service representative up to take the fall for a corporate problem. If I call my health insurer, it’s an all-but-nonexistent event for a customer-service rep to reverse a denial of service. The most we can do is congratulate them on keeping their cool when many customers lose their own.

But that brings me to a bigger point. In our age of surveillance, there aren’t many mysteries. Companies know how long we spend on the phone or online chat with the customer-service rep and, because they are almost certainly recording it, how we react in the moment. They can see how long we linger looking at items online and can work out many of our tastes by data mining. But they can’t get at the most personal of our interactions with brands and people. They don’t, for all the information they possess about us, know how we feel about them. These surveys are an attempt to rectify that. No wonder they seem so desperate.