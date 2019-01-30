

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, speaks to cheering supporters in Atlanta on election night of Nov. 6. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

For two years, they’ve gnashed their teeth, dreaded opening their phones or laptops to see the latest outrage, screamed at their TVs and bemoaned how voters could have elected such a patently unfit president. Mostly, however, Democrats, independents and disillusioned Republicans have worried about their democracy, fretted about the rise of bigotry and anguished over the attacks on democratic institutions.

Then came the sugar-high from the huge House midterm wins — albeit tinged with disappointment that Democrats couldn’t pull out an inside straight to take over the Senate as well — that served as a harsh rebuke of President Trump. As that thrill dissipated, along came the shutdown, which again infuriated and appalled anti-Trump voters, to be followed by Trump’s humiliating defeat, which reminded them how grossly incompetent and out of touch he is.

But now (and until the next shutdown), the anti-Trump voters will search for the next emotional life raft in the Trump turmoil, more opportunities to vent and remind themselves, hey, the Trumpers are the crazed ones. For that reason — the palpable and insatiable hunger to resist, rebuke and rage against Trump and Trumpism — you may see unprecedented interest in the Democratic primaries. It’s actually already begun.

CNN reported, “Monday night’s CNN Town Hall with Senator Kamala Harris was the most watched cable news single candidate election town hall ever. The town hall averaged 712k among adults 25-54 from 10-11pm, easily topping all cable news competition.”

I’m sure much of that viewership was generated by voters intrigued by Harris, whose Sunday kickoff garnered rave reviews. However, I suspect most of the Democratic candidates would have generated — and will in the future — big TV ratings. Democrats and other anti-Trump voters (56 percent of the registered voters say they won’t vote for him under any circumstance) will gobble up the coverage and very well will break all records for primary voting. (Ironically, Harris’s boffo numbers come as MSNBC and CNN have decided not to automatically cover Sarah Sanders’s news conferences, a sign they no longer feel bound to follow White House news direction.)

Democrats know the voter interest is out there. Whoever made the choice, Democrats wisely will put up Stacey Abrams, the charismatic African American gubernatorial candidate who came very close to winning in Georgia, to deliver the response to Trump’s State of the Union address. That could, like the Nancy Pelosi-Chuck Schumer response to Trump’s Oval Office speech on the border, might get higher ratings than Trump, or at least break records for viewership of the response.

Abrams’s selection is recognition that the party is looking for dynamic, new faces (sorry, VP Joe Biden) and needs to supercharge turnout, especially among African American women. It may also be a sign that it seeks to enlarge the 2020 map, putting efforts into Georgia, Arizona and Texas, for example.

The Post reported on the announcement:

In a statement announcing the decision, [Minority Leader Charles E.] Schumer (D-N.Y.) praised the Georgia Democrat as “a present and future leader in this country.” “Stacey Abrams offers a welcome, stark contrast to President Trump’s politics of division and lack of leadership as American families are still feeling the impacts of his self-imposed shutdown,” Schumer said.

Abrams doesn’t appear to be running for president (if she were, she would likely not have been chosen, ito keep the playing field even). However, she might run for Senate in 2020, might be a VP contender and might be a king- or queen-maker if she decides to endorse a candidate.

For now and in her address, she’s got an important piece of advice for 2020 presidential contenders:

Asked what issues she thinks Democratic presidential hopefuls should run on, Abrams said candidates “should be talking not about who’s occupying the White House now but about what they will do to make America stronger.” “They have to be running for America,” she said. “That means talking about issues that reflect our values, and it means talking to communities that are left out of the conversation.”

My guess is her viewership breaks a lot of records.

Anti-Trump voters just cannot get enough 2020 coverage, soon enough. If nothing else, the 2020 focus serves as a lifeline, a light at the end of the tunnel. Voters can almost see the moment when Trump doesn’t occupy the White House or the country’s nonstop attention. First, however, they better find a winning candidate to knock him out of the Oval Office.

