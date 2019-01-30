

A security guard looks out of the News Corp. headquarters in New York in 2017. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Media critic

Fox News host Tucker Carlson remains a divided pundit on the acceptability of lying. On his eponymous Monday night program, Carlson deplored the FBI arrest raid that last Friday had descended on the Fort Lauderdale home of Trump pal Roger Stone — a moment recorded by alert reporters from CNN. “Officially, Stone was charged with lying, something most of our political elite engage in every day,” said Carlson, referring to an indictment that covered obstruction, false statements and witness tampering. “But his real crime was flamboyance. Stone has spent the last 40 years giving the finger to the people in charge. In the end, they got him. They always do.”

It’s true that members of “our political elite” lie quite a bit — especially the strain of political elite in the orbit of Donald Trump, he of the 8,158 false and misleading claims as president. The indictments and guilty pleas racked up by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III furnish proof that other liars cluster around this liar.

In December, when news broke about Mueller’s position on Michael Flynn’s sentence, Carlson scoffed, “Boy, there had better be a huge crime underlying all of this. We’re really going through a lot, and so if this winds up being a bunch of stupid perjury charges, I mean, someone should be punished for it.” And as we pointed out at the time, Carlson had advanced a direr assessment of perjury in July 2018 as part of a discussion about Trump’s statements regarding that Trump Tower campaign meeting in June 2016 involving a Russian: "Well, if the president lied about it or anything else under oath, yes, it is [a big deal]. That would be a big deal. Perjury is always a big deal. They don’t tell Bill Clinton’s defenders that.”

Now let’s scroll back to how Carlson framed the indictment against Stone. On Friday night, he ripped the authorities: “Now, this is hardly a defense of lying,” said Carlson, reprising his now-I’m-not-defending-such-and-such tic. “Lying is bad. It’s corrosive. It’s one of the main problems with our political system, actually. Everybody lies all the time.”

Then came the pivot: “But there is at least one thing that is worse than lying, even lying under oath, and it’s the selective application of federal law, one standard for the powerful and well-connected, former attorney generals, for example, another standard for barefoot 66-year-old men with unfashionable political views.” A sweet interview with Stone himself followed Carlson’s arguments.

On Monday night, Carlson returned to the theme: “Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone was arrested on Friday by federal agents and charged with seven felonies,” Carlson said. “None of the charges had anything to do with Russian collusion or election meddling. But you’d never know that from the penalties he faces.”

Indeed: The indictment doesn’t allege collusion. But please read it. The allegedly false statements made by Stone pertain to communications regarding the work of WikiLeaks, the organization that dumped Democratic emails that had been stolen by Russian hackers. A key passage: "After the July 22, 2016 release of stolen DNC emails by Organization 1, a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact STONE about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 had regarding the Clinton Campaign. STONE thereafter told the Trump Campaign about potential future releases of damaging material by Organization 1. " The Post’s Rosalind S. Helderman summed up the implications: “The 24-page indictment against [Stone] details numerous occasions when Stone claimed to campaign officials that he had information about WikiLeaks or was in contact with Assange — and it depicts Trump aides and allies as acutely interested in learning about the group’s plans in advance.”

“Organization 1” is WikiLeaks, which is mentioned more than 100 times in the indictment. According to a Nexis transcript, Carlson didn’t once reference the outfit by name in his Monday night program, though he did mention it on Friday night. Suppressing the ubiquity of WikiLeaks in the Stone indictment is critical to Carlson’s mission in this instance, which is clearly to depict Stone as the victim of criminal-justice overreach — and not to inform his viewers, a few of whom might not bother to rummage through the indictment.

In this particular case, though, Carlson’s goal of aiding Stone also aligns with one of his obsessions: CNN. On Friday, CNN captured exclusive footage of the Stone arrest. It showed FBI agents fanning out on Stone’s front lawn and knocking on his door. In this age when everyone’s a media critic, folks cooked up a suspicion that the Mueller people had tipped off CNN, the better to ensure that the public could sample with its own eyes the seriousness of the special counsel investigation. Never one to hatch an original thought, President Trump tweeted:

Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2019

CNN felt compelled to reply:

CNN’s ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events. That’s called journalism. #FactsFirst https://t.co/71zu7RylxX — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) January 25, 2019

On Monday night, Carlson accused CNN of acting “as the public-relations arm of the Mueller investigation,” because Mueller wanted the footage aired and CNN obliged. Is the implication here, somehow, that CNN — however it came to send a crew to Stone’s house — should have refrained from covering a highly newsworthy event? It’s a bizarre argument coming from Carlson, considering that he has expressed outrage about the show of force at Stone’s house. Commenting Tuesday night on the results of the FBI investigation of the Las Vegas mass killing, Carlson said, “They had much more important things to do like raiding the homes of unarmed perjury defendants in the Mueller probe. They know where the real threats are.”

So let’s get this straight: On the one hand, Carlson wants to hammer the feds for descending on Roger Stone’s house in Florida, a scene that the world saw entirely thanks to CNN. On Friday night, for example, Carlson described the outrage: “Dozens of heavily armed agents piled out of vehicles and swarmed Stone’s house. Some carried high-powered rifles with extra magazines hanging from military web gear. Others wore helmets, body armor, and tactical gloves. At least one agent carried two separate rifles in addition to his sidearm. The man in front of him appeared to have a flash bang grenade on his belt.” Good details!

On the other hand, Carlson wants to hammer CNN for gathering that helpful footage. Okay.

The story with CNN doesn’t end there, however. On Monday, Carlson reported the results of a massive reportorial effort to plumb CNN’s sources:

We asked both CNN’s official spokesmen and [another CNN employee] a very simple question. Did Mueller’s office help you with your story? The response, of course, feigned outrage. “How dare you? You’re right-wing. Be quiet.” But when we kept pressing them, an interesting thing happened. They didn’t deny it. So, to be totally clear, here’s the specific question that we asked. “Did federal law enforcement officials confirm the raid on Roger Stone’s house to CNN before it happened?” Very simple question. And when we pressed it, CNN dropped the fake outrage. They just refused to answer because, of course, CNN talked to Mueller’s people before the raid. There was never any doubt about that. All the barking aside, Mueller wanted the raid on Roger Stone’s home caught on tape, and publicly aired, as a warning to other disobedient witnesses about what can happen to you if you step out of line. CNN was happy to oblige. So, CNN acted as the public-relations arm of the Mueller investigation, as they have before, and then they lied about it in the most self-righteous possible way.

That charge drew a response from CNN spokesman Matt Dornic:

I’m the spokesman he’s referencing. This was my actual response to his producer. pic.twitter.com/5JXjIVmrUb — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) January 29, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, Dornic accused Carlson of lying about his show’s interaction with CNN. He also pointed out that Carlson didn’t actually use the statement that the company provided.

We’ve asked for Carlson’s precise position on perjury and lying. Just how bad are these offenses? We figured it was a fair question in light of the mixed signals on his program, plus that time when, during a single podcast, he said, "I just want to tell the truth” and “Like, I lie ’cause everyone does.”

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” has a mantra that the host repeats nightly, pledging that it’s "the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and, especially, groupthink.” Maybe it’s time to amend those words, to something like “the occasional enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and, especially, groupthink.” Or maybe even: “the enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and, especially, groupthink — except in those cases where there’s a selective application of federal law.”

