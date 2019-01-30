Opinion writer

* John Wagner and Shane Harris report that the president is once again demonstrating his sane and reasoned approach to foreign policy:

President Trump lashed out at U.S. intelligence officials Wednesday, calling them “extremely passive and naive” about the “dangers of Iran” and pushing back on their assessments of the Islamic State and North Korea during a congressional hearing. In tweets, Trump offered what amounted to a rebuttal of testimony on global threats provided to the Senate on Tuesday by a panel of top officials from his administration. Trump was most pointed in his pushback on the assessment of Iran. During testimony, officials said that Iran was not trying to build a nuclear weapon and was in compliance with an agreement forged during the Obama administration from which Trump subsequently withdrew the United States. “The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!” Trump wrote. “They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran.”

What is “coming very close to the edge” supposed to mean? Perhaps that’s code for “Bolton really thinks we need to start bombing right away.”

* Heather Long reports that the Fed is putting the brakes on putting on the brakes:

The Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to raise interest in 2019, a change that is likely to please President Trump and Wall Street investors who urged the central bank to hit the pause button on any future interest rate increases. The Fed opted Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged -- at a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent -- and the central bank signaled it was unlikely to hike them soon, a big shift from December when the Fed predicted two more rate hikes this year. “In light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, the [Fed] will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate,” the Fed said in a statement.

Trump may celebrate, but this is a sign they’re worried about an economic slowdown, just like everyone else.

* Felicia Sonmez reports that Mitch McConnell condemned a bill that would make Election Day a holiday as a "power grab" by Democrats, basically admitting that it would be very bad for the GOP if it were too easy to vote and more people did it.

* Li Zhou reports that not a single Republican senator has signed on to a bill to give federal contractors back pay from the shutdown.

* Jeff Stein reports that congressional Republicans are tackling the most important issues facing the country by putting out a plan to eliminate the estate tax. Do we expect them to just sit by while Eric Trump faces the prospect of paying taxes on his inheritance?

* Tom Jawetz, Lia Parada, and Philip E. Wolgin of the Center for American Progress lay out what Democrats should insist on in any deal on homeland security.

* Susan Davis obtains a document with some additional details on the opening offer that Democrats made in conference talks today, which this blog reported on this morning.

* Margaret Sullivan examines the media's tendency to look for virtue in the center, whether it can be found there or not.

* John Stoehr argues that Chuck Schumer deserves more credit than he’s getting for his role in the shutdown.

* Monica Hesse notes that when we examine a man's sex life we ask whether he abused power, while when we examine a woman's sex life we ask if she ever deserved to have power in the first place.

* Sarah Stillman tells a wrenching story that dramatizes the horrible toll of Trump’s family separations.

* David Drucker reports that Trump’s problems in the suburbs have gotten so severe that they are even undermining him in ... Texas.

* The Pew Research Center reports that the 2020 electorate will be the most racially diverse in history, with a third of voters being non-white.

* And Jonathan Chait unpacks the heroic efforts of the most dutiful of Trump’s media defenders to explain away every new indictment.