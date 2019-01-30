

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (D) at the inauguration of Ralph Northam in January 2018. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The last time I tuned in to former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe’s (D) presidential audition, he was taking swings at President Trump for the partial government shutdown and throwing sharp elbows at progressive presidential contenders for making fiscally reckless promises.

McAuliffe hasn’t changed his delivery. He reiterated it in his keynote address at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics American Democracy Conference last week.

Points for consistency, then. McAuliffe is trying to establish himself as the (potential) adult candidate in the race — neither too edgy nor too dull.

The rest of the field isn’t following his lead. If anything, the Democratic contenders (so far) are crowding the progressive lanes. For possible candidate McAuliffe, this is a good thing.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has trotted out a wealth tax to tackle inequality and help fund her agenda. Not exactly a bad pitch to make for the Iowa caucuses. But as Walter Mondale can attest, it’s not a winning idea in general elections.

But even soaking the rich comes across as thin soup compared to Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s (D-Calif.) platform. According to The Post’s Colby Itkowitz, Harris very quickly established the litmus tests for the party’s presidential candidates: Universal health care. A Green New Deal. An assault-weapons ban.

These are the progressive issues that most Democrats running for president in 2020 will not only unapologetically endorse but also be expected to support if they have any chance of winning the Democratic primary.

Eh, maybe. Harris still has a lot of work to do on basic things, including building name recognition. And the other contenders for the title of progressive litmus maker — including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — have yet to make their formal announcements.

But there is one clear trend among Democratic presidential contenders: There’s no such thing as promising too much — at least if one’s entire presidential strategy is based on the twin pillars of resistance to the president and an aggressive progressive agenda.

The midterms showed the resistance pillar can work if it’s tuned to fit local sentiments. Resistance energized supporters of incumbent-toppling congressional candidates Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria. But neither candidate led with it on the campaign trail.

As for an aggressive progressive agenda, well, the results of the 2018 Democratic primaries showed Democratic voters were more favorable to so-called “establishment” candidates than they were to progressives. The upshot? According to the Brookings Institution:

For every well-known Progressive upset — such as the victories of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York or Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts — there are victories of more conventional Democratic candidates. Democrats like Sen. Tom Carper (Del.) and Rep. Betty McCollum (Minn.) both easily defeated Progressive challengers.

Applying caveats to all of this — these were congressional midterm primaries, not presidential primaries, local issues and personalities mattered more, etc. — and it is possible to dismiss 2018’s dynamics almost entirely.

The biggest difference of all is Trump himself will be on the ballot this time, not his congressional surrogates. His presence will be all Democrats need to win so why not make a big, bold, progressive statement at the same time?

They had that opportunity in 2016. Democratic voters declined to take it.

Which brings us back to McAuliffe.

In remarks he gave at Tufts University back in October, McAuliffe said the nation needs a “’very socially progressive, pro-business Democrat’” in the White House. Not surprisingly, that’s how McAuliffe described himself: a “pro-business, fiscally conservative, socially progressive Democrat.”

Once upon a time, we might have called such a candidate a “Clinton” or a “new Democrat,” a label McAuliffe comes by naturally.

With the Democratic field crowding the left lanes, the broad center — where Democrats have had enormous national success — remains open for the right candidate.

Maybe it’s McAuliffe. Or Michael Bloomberg. Or John Hickenlooper. Or Sherrod Brown. There are plenty of possible takers.

And plenty of room for them to establish a potentially formidable campaign.