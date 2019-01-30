

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal to end the partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Opinion writer

How is it acceptable for the president to base foreign policy on total fantasies? “A new American intelligence assessment of global threats has concluded that North Korea is ‘unlikely to give up’ all of its nuclear stockpiles, and that Iran is not ‘currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activity’ needed to make a bomb, directly contradicting two top tenets of President Trump’s foreign policy.” What’s more, former CIA director and now Secretary of State Mike Pompeo knows it.

It’s Republicans who don’t find Trump’s foreign policy acceptable. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is poised to use a foreign policy bill to break with President Trump, saying on Tuesday that he will offer an amendment that would warn against a ‘precipitous withdrawal’ of troops from either Syria or Afghanistan.” Good luck (seriously), Mr. Leader.

I guess it’s acceptable now —after a 35-day shutdown. “It Doesn’t Have to Be a Wall.' House GOP Leader Signals Compromise in Border Negotiations.” Finally.

Meghan McCain doesn’t think a Howard Schultz run is an acceptable risk. “If you can live with the hypothetical situation you get Trump reelected, that’s fine, but no one seems terribly convinced this is a possible.” Her father raised no fool.

Of all South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey O. Graham’s dumb ideas, this is the worst. It’s never acceptable to risk the full faith and credit of the United States. “[Graham] is urging President Donald Trump to up the ante in talks over his border wall: To push for an increase in the national debt limit as part of a legislative package to avert another government shutdown in mid-February.”

A remarkable 55 percent in a recent Associated Press/NORC poll don’t find President Trump’s handling of the economy acceptable. “The poll came as a major American company blamed Trump, at least in part, for its poor performance in the last quarter. Harley-Davidson’s (NYSE: HOG) share prices were down more than 7 percent Tuesday afternoon after reporting disappointing earnings. The company put the blame on tariffs from President Donald Trump.”

Republicans who didn’t find President Barack Obama’s precipitous drawdown acceptable should object to Trump’s as well. “President Trump’s headway in Afghan peace negotiations with the Taliban raises the same question that has bedeviled other presidents who extracted American troops from foreign wars: Will the departing Americans end up handing over the country to the same ruthless militants that the United States went to war to dislodge? A hasty American withdrawal, experts said, would erode the authority and legitimacy of the Afghan government, raising the risk that the Taliban could recapture control of the country.”

