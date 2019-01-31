

BuzzFeed is laying off staffers. HuffPost is laying off staffers. Gannett is laying off staffers.

Axios, however, is partying. A bash for the website’s second anniversary is taking place in Washington on Thursday night. There’s even a video to hype the event. It features Hollywood-trailer touches, complete with dramatic tunes as well as grandiose text, such as: “Are you ready for the future?” And “730 days of smart brevity.” But don’t take the Erik Wemple Blog’s word for it; see for yourself:

Vanity Fair’s Joe Pompeo wrote this week that Axios’s apparently “sustainable course" relies extensively on newsletters and sponsorships. Speaking of which, the Axios “To the Future” video carries this parting line: “Presented by Boeing.”

Those inclined to snark about the video, or the event, are advised to reconsider. BizBash, after all, bestowed its award for “Best Corporate Event Concept — Budget Under $250,000” upon Axios’s one-year anniversary party:

The BizBash writeup noted, “One year after the launch of its new media company, Axios hosted a celebration for influencers, political insiders, and media in Washington in January 2018. Inspired by the event sponsor Boeing, the event featured an aviation theme that included an airport gate sign outside of the venue; an airport ‘lounge’ with smart suitcases that charged phones; a party space behind a door that mimicked the side of an airplane; and aviation-inspired gin cocktails. Advoc8, Hargrove, and Axios’s event team produced the event.”

According to Axios spokeswoman Megan Swiatkowski, the video is a component of the party invitation from the organization’s business side. Axios Studios, which Swiatkowski compares to a business-side branding outfit at The Post, “helped create a two-week experiential event setting showcasing Boeing’s space exploration" in this year’s party venue, says Swiatkowski.