

Ethan Hawke in a scene from "First Reformed." (A24 via AP)

This review discusses plot points from “First Reformed,” including the fates of several characters.

Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed,” the screenplay for which he received his first Academy Award nomination last week, is one of the finest films I’ve seen about the dangers of trading religious hope for extremism.

The setup is fairly simple: Pastor Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke) is the minister of a historic church in the fictional town of Snowbridge, N.Y.. He is one of God’s lonely men: His wife has left him, their only son having died in the Iraq War; his parishioners are scarce, the megachurch across town scooping up most of the worshipers; his health has fled, cancer eating up his guts; and even God has abandoned him, he feels, as Toller has lost the ability to pray.

Into this void steps Mary (Amanda Seyfried) and Michael Mensana (Philip Ettinger). Mary is pregnant with their baby; she seems happy, as most expectant mothers are. Michael wants to abort the child because, as an environmentalist radical, he cannot imagine bringing life into a world on the brink of irreversible ruin.

“First Reformed’s” most gripping scene involves a showdown of sorts between Michael and Toller, as the pastor tries to convince the young man that life is still worth bringing into the world. Michael, precisely framed by Schrader surrounded by a halo of charts and computer models demonstrating global warming, opens by relating the coming ruination of the world, of mass extinctions, of more. He praises martyrs for the environment, comparing them with the Christians of antiquity — heroes of this modern apocalyptic cult.

Toller listens politely before responding. “There is something growing inside Mary. Something as surely alive as a tree or an endangered species,” he says to Michael. “Something filled with nature’s beauty. You speak of ‘sanctioning’ this birth — is it really your decision?” Michael is stymied by this, and Toller presses his advantage. “It is not about the child. Or about Mary. It is about you and your despair. Your lack of hope. Throughout history humans have woken up in the dead of night, confronted by blackness. The sense that life is without meaning.”

Toller, as we come to realize, is describing himself as much as Michael. He’s also describing a previous Schrader creation: Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro), the eponymous hack of “Taxi Driver.” He is Schrader’s original “God’s Lonely Man,” a quote from the treatise of that name written by Thomas Wolfe affixed to the opening of his screenplay. Bickle and Toller are both loners, family-less individuals searching for purpose in life. Both lust after Madonna figures they cannot have. Both keep a journal, the voice-over narration of which highlights their deepening despair about the state of society.

“My whole life has pointed in one direction. I see that now. There never has been any choice for me,” Bickle says at one point. “Loneliness has followed me all my life. The life of loneliness pursues me wherever I go: in bars, cars, coffee shops, theaters, stores, sidewalks. There is no escape.” Lacking an escape route, he chooses suicidal violence — whether against a presidential candidate or a pimp, it doesn’t matter — by film’s end.

“The cancer within Travis is a cancer of the self. This cancer always erupts in violence,” writes Mike Watt in an essay attached to a hardcover edition of Schrader’s screenplay released last year. “Despite the moral outcry at the time [of its release], ‘Taxi Driver’ didn’t create that cancer of violence; it exists within all of God’s Lonely Men. To deny it, says Travis, is to deny the worst of human nature. To rise above it, says all evidence that eludes Travis, is to embrace the best of human nature.”

Toller, like Bickle, succumbs to this cancerous siren call of radical violence; by the end of “First Reformed,” he has strapped on a suicide vest in the hopes of killing, among others, an industrialist who has sponsored the renovation of his church, the governor of New York and the pastor who runs the town’s megachurch. He wants to wipe out this sinful triumvirate of state, religion and business, Michael’s radicalism filling him with the purpose that running his 250-year-old church — nicknamed “the gift shop” by younger parishioners at the megachurch — failed to provide.

It is possible to align with Toller’s values, of course: to see his crusade against environmental destruction as reasonable. Just as it might seem reasonable to agree with Bickle that someone needed to wash the scum from New York City’s streets in the 1970s, when the murder rate had skyrocketed and porn theaters proliferated.

But Bickle is a villain (the 30th-greatest of all time, according to the American Film Institute), and few would unironically cheer him. Similarly, I find it hard to watch “First Reformed” as anything other than a critique of trading real faith for an apocalyptic sect. If intended earnestly, certain of “First Reformed’s” scenes — the a cappella performance of Neil Young’s “Who’s Gonna Stand Up” at Michael’s funeral*; the trance-like sequence during which a meditating Toller floats over burning tires and deforestation; the wide-eyed, grunting agitation as Hawke wraps himself in barbed wire, a modern flagellation — veer toward camp.

“First Reformed” feels too precise to be camp, too expertly crafted. So I choose to read it as critique.

*Sample lyrics: End fossil fuel, draw the line / Before we build one more pipeline / End fracking now, let’s save the water / And build a life for our sons and daughters.