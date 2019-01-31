Opinion writer

* Elise Viebeck reports that Democrats are doing some serious trolling with the guests they're inviting to the State of the Union:

Democrats are sending a political message with their guests for President Trump’s State of the Union address, inviting a government worker who was affected by the shutdown, immigrants who worked for Trump properties while undocumented and a union official who represents employees at an auto plant that is scheduled to be closed this year. Sandra Diaz, a native of Costa Rica who worked at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., golf club from 2010 to 2013, will attend the speech as a guest of Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), his office confirmed Thursday. Diaz is a legal permanent resident of the United States but was undocumented at the time of her employment by the Trump Organization, her lawyer said. Diaz will join Victorina Morales, a Guatemalan who also worked at Trump’s Bedminster property and is attending the speech as a guest of Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.). The two women met with lawmakers this week as part of a group of immigrants who worked for Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and Trump National Golf Club Westchester, in Westchester County, N.Y., while not legally authorized to do so.

The fact that Trump has frequently employed undocumented immigrants at his properties really hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves.

* Karoun Demirjian reports that Republicans in the Senate are stretching their wings a bit:

The vast majority of Senate Republicans backed Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday in a rebuke of President Trump’s rationale for withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria and Afghanistan, voting to declare that the Islamic State’s continued operations in both countries poses a serious threat to the United States. The measure was presented as an amendment to a greater Middle East policy bill that has yet to pass the Senate and will face challenges in the House, particularly due to a provision regarding Israel-focused boycotts. Nonetheless, the 68-to-23 vote was an unmistakable sign of Republicans’ growing frustration with the president, particularly when it comes to some of the decisions he has made as commander in chief. Democrats who voted against the measure characterized it as a commitment to endless war.

The Republicans obviously believe in this as a substantive matter, but as Trump’s approval ratings stay low (or fall even more), they’ll feel more emboldened to make their disagreements with him public.

* A new Monmouth University poll shows that 62 percent of the public thinks Trump knew that all his associates were lying to investigators about the Russia scandal on his behalf. Which doesn’t tell us whether it’s true or not, but it does show what Americans think about him.

* Eric Levitz explains why waging class war is the only smart thing for Democrats to do in 2020.

* Daniel Marans, Nick Robins-Early, and Travis Waldron run down where the Democratic presidential contenders stand on the crisis in Venezuela.

* Jamil Smith looks at just how fervently Mitch McConnell opposes real democracy.

* Glenn Thrush offers an exhaustive glossary of the competing terms that Trump keeps using to describe his wall. We think there’s a way to simplify this: As we noted earlier, if Trump decides that whatever emerges from the conference committee talks gives him a way to claim he’s gotten a down payment on whatever he thinks he promised his supporters, he’ll accept the deal. If not, he won’t. -- gs

* Bill Scher analyzes the rollouts each of the announced Democratic candidates mounted and how they'll affect the race to come.

* Zach Carter examines where Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren agree and disagree in their ideas about capitalism.

* David Bauder reports on research showing that the loss of local newspapers increases political polarization.

* Elana Schor reports that Bernie Sanders has a new plan to increase the estate tax. Eric Trump greeted the news with terror and rage.

* And Tom Nichols explains why those who denigrate NATO are like anti-vaxxers.