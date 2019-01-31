

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) attend a news conference Wednesday. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

Opinion writer

Negotiations will continue but Democrats hold the cards. “Senate Republicans are signaling they will do just about anything to prevent a second shutdown after the White House was widely seen as badly losing the political fight over the closure that ended with President Trump’s retreat on Friday.”

We all dread happens if the Trump era continues. “John Kerry: ‘Our Democracy Might Not Be Able to Survive Four More Years of Donald Trump.'”

Did the dealmaking continue up to Election Day? “The Senate panel, which subpoenaed [Michael] Cohen earlier this month, and its House counterpart declined to preview what questions they intend to ask. But the central purpose of the interviews is for Cohen to correct the record on his previous false statements to the committees about the timing of the Trump Tower Moscow negotiations—and, crucially, whether Trump or anyone in the White House directed him to lie in the first place.”

Remember how Trump, former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker and former speaker Paul Ryan continued to hype this? “Foxconn, the giant Taiwan-based company that announced plans for a $10 billion display-making factory in Wisconsin, now says it is rethinking the project’s focus because of ‘new realities’ in the global marketplace.”

Will the GOP’s fortunes continue to slide if they keep backing Trump’s silly ideas? “As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history came to an end, Gallup polling suggests that the Republican Party’s image has suffered more than the Democratic Party’s. The GOP’s favorability rating fell to 37% from 45% in September. At the same time, Americans' favorable views of the Democratic Party remained stable at 45%.”

Conservatives continue to misrepresent Adam Smith’s views. “Adam Smith wasn’t actually a laissez-faire economist like those that came after him. In fact, he was very focused on the ways in which government should provide some things, and that they needed to, for instance, to tax. But that they needed to do it in a non-distortionary away.” Read the whole thing.

Bill Galston suggests Democrats continue to focus on the Upper Midwest. “If we mine the 2018 results for guidance about the strategic choice in 2020, a clear pattern emerges. Democrats regained the ground they lost in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin in 2016 while winning important races in Iowa and Ohio. By contrast, attractive Sunbelt candidates failed everywhere except Arizona. These data suggest that if Democrats must choose, a Midwestern strategy has a higher probability of succeeding.”