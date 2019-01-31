Media critic

In an interview with CBN News, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders revealed her inner thoughts about the spread of feisty correspondents who very occasionally assemble in the briefing room to toss questions in her direction. “I don’t want to generalize the crowd but I mean you do, you see a lot of like angry faces. People that their sole purpose is to find this gotcha moment, to catch you,” she told CBN’s David Brody.

So reporters in the briefing room look angry? We can only wonder just what could be irking them. Maybe it’s because, at any given time, one of the following things may have happened:

Read more:

James Downie: What is the point of Sarah Sanders?

Erik Wemple: CNN joins MSNBC in shunning Sarah Sanders briefing

Erik Wemple: Ten takeaways from Sarah Sanders’s disappearance from White House briefings

Erik Wemple: Sarah Sanders ditches briefings for Fox — so that’s what the press corps is watching

Erik Wemple: Sarah Sanders on her legacy wish: ‘Transparent and honest’