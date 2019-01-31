

Zalmay Khalilzad, now the White House special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, is shown speaking at a 2009 news conference in Kabul. (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Candace Rondeaux, a former Post correspondent in Afghanistan, was an adviser to the U.S. special inspector general and a senior program officer with the U.S. Institute of Peace. She is currently a senior fellow at the Center on the Future of War, a joint initiative of New America and Arizona State University.

For many years, I have been a vocal skeptic of any peace deal in Afghanistan brokered solely between the United States and the Taliban that does not include a role for the Afghan government and the United Nations. I still am, and my reasons are simple: A deal brokered by parties implicated in potential war crimes that excludes the representatives of a wide swath of Afghans is unlikely to do much to deliver long-term stability.

We learned this lesson the hard way from the 2001 Bonn Agreement, which cut the Taliban out of Afghanistan’s political future — a deal brokered by the current White House special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad when he was working for the George W. Bush administration.

Yet, even I can admit that when I heard the news last week that Khalilzad and the Taliban had brokered the outlines of a peace deal, my heart leapt. For a brief minute, I let myself fantasize about what the future without war in Afghanistan might look like. I pictured meeting up in Kabul again with old friends who long ago were forced to flee the country because of its insecurity and extreme economic hardships.

It is not an impossible dream, but Khalilzad’s Doha framework commits the same original sin of the Bonn Agreement and so far falls well short of the kind of comprehensive political settlement Afghanistan needs. The Taliban have reportedly promised big, guaranteeing that al-Qaeda and its affiliates would no longer be able to operate in the country and threaten U.S. interests. In exchange for that and the promise of a cease-fire, the United States would withdraw its troops.

Many in Afghanistan — especially President Ashraf Ghani — are rightly wary of such promises. What about Afghan women? Will they still be able to work and hold political positions? Will girls still be allowed to go to school? What about human rights and guarantees of protection for religious minorities? What about the presidential elections in July? These are important questions to ask and answer. The bigger question is: Can the Taliban even deliver on al-Qaeda, the one public promise that they’ve just made?

The prospects don’t look promising. The U.N. sanctions monitoring team estimated in a May 2018 report that some 10,000 to 15,000 foreign fighters affiliated with al-Qaeda, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Islamic State still operate inside Afghan territory. The tempo of attacks across the country on religious minorities suggests there’s little reason to believe those numbers have changed much.

The Taliban haven’t offered much evidence that their incentives for maintaining ties to al-Qaeda have changed. Since the days when the late Mullah Omar welcomed Osama bin Laden as an honored Taliban guest in the 1990s, the “good guys” in the Taliban’s leadership have consistently lost the debate over whether and how to sever ties with al-Qaeda and its affiliates. Nixing al-Qaeda as a partner also means the Taliban would lose the battlefield edge that support from a more diverse set of sponsors in Pakistan and Persian Gulf states has long delivered.

The Taliban, meanwhile, have offered few details about their vision of a post-NATO future beyond continued insistence on a vaguely outlined Islamist form of government, which sounds like the same tune they’ve been singing for the past 20-plus years. So how exactly will the Taliban demonstrate they can deliver?

The only way to ensure that a grand bargain with the Taliban doesn’t turn into a boondoggle is to engage the United Nations as a third-party monitor of confidence-building measures that are mutually agreeable to the Afghan government, the Taliban and the United States. The next step then for Khalilzad’s team is to work with the Afghan government and the United Nations to come up with a plan for a progression of steps that includes a sliding scale of troop withdrawals in exchange for verifiable results.

A good start would be a public and explicit statement rejecting al-Qaeda and its extremist affiliates from the Taliban’s newly appointed peace negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. The next round of negotiations should also include a public decree by the Taliban that bans the use of suicide attacks, eschews attacks on civilians —including civilian members of the Afghan government — and pronounces protections for religious minorities such as Shiite and Sikh worshipers.

If the Taliban can do all that and hold a cease-fire subject to third-party verification from now through the end of the final round of presidential elections this summer, then perhaps a partial drawdown after the new Afghan administration has had time to settle into their roles next year makes sense. If after that the Taliban can carry forward a consistent cease-fire for another year after a new presidential administration is seated, then perhaps another tranche of troops could be withdrawn.

Those are big “ifs.” Any promises should include a commitment to prosecute violators under the auspices of a multilateral commission that includes members of the Taliban and the Afghan government and mutually agreeable third-party international representatives. But no matter what comes next, every move the United States makes must be designed to strengthen the hand of the Afghan government in reaching a sustainable political settlement that first and foremost protects the rights and interests of the Afghan people.

Read more:

Barnett R. Rubin: The real challenge for Afghanistan isn’t negotiating with the Taliban

The Post’s View: The Trump administration’s tentative deal with the Taliban could return Afghanistan to chaos

Max Boot: Nancy Pelosi ran rings around Trump. Imagine what Kim Jong Un and the Taliban will do.

David Ignatius: The lesson we should learn from the killing fields of Afghanistan and Yemen