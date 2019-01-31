

Supporters of a voter-approved measure to fully expand Medicaid gather at a rally at the Utah State Capitol on Monday in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Pew Research reports:

While demographic changes unfold slowly, it’s already clear that the 2020 electorate will be unique in several ways. Nonwhites will account for a third of eligible voters – their largest share ever – driven by long-term increases among certain groups, especially Hispanics. At the same time, one-in-ten eligible voters will be members of Generation Z, the Americans who will be between the ages 18 and 23 next year. That will occur as Millennials and all other older generations account for a smaller share of eligible voters than they did in 2016.

The actual electorate depends, of course, on who shows up. Hispanic eligible voters in 2020 for the first time will outnumber African American voters, 32 million to 30 million. Additionally, “The population of Asians eligible to vote will reach an estimated 11 million in 2020, which is more than double the 5 million who were eligible to vote in 2000, accounting for 5% of next year’s electorate.”

Though African American voter turnout has traditionally been higher than Latino turnout, Latino turnout in the 2018 midterms spiked. (“Latinos made up an estimated 11% of all voters nationwide on Election Day, nearly matching their share of the U.S. eligible voter population (U.S. citizens ages 18 and older.)") UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative’s study of the 2018 midterms found in six states (Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico and Texas), Latino turnout rose 96 percent compared with 37 percent among non-Latinos from 2014 to 2018.

While a good deal of attention has been paid to which Democratic contender can best mobilize the African American vote, it’s just as important for the Democrats to build upon their 2018 successes to mobilize Hispanic and Latino voters. So far the only Latino candidate is Julián Castro.

Democrats, especially if Trump is the GOP nominee, have an electorate that is potentially much more receptive to their message. “A third of eligible voters will be nonwhite in 2020, up from about a quarter in 2000. This increase is at least partially linked to immigration and naturalization patterns: One-in-ten eligible voters in the 2020 election will have been born outside the U.S., the highest share since at least 1970.”

As the electorate has grown more diverse, the Democratic House and Senate caucuses have become more diverse while Republicans have become less so. Republicans look less and less like America and the electorate it will face.

This tilt in the electorate in Democrats' favor is compounded by two additional factors. First, women have fled the GOP under Trump, contributing to massive Republican losses in the House and the election of a slew of female governors in 2018. Second, the electorate is getting younger, another positive development for Democrats. On one hand, “nearly a quarter of the electorate (23%) will be ages 65 and older, the highest such share since at least 1970” — a development favorable to Republicans who skew older; however, overall older voters are becoming a smaller share of the electorate. “Baby Boomers and older generations, who will be ages 56 and older next year, are expected to account for fewer than four-in-ten eligible voters in 2020. This is a significant change from 2000, when nearly seven-in-ten eligible voters (68%) were Boomers, Silents or members of the Greatest Generation (collectively, those ages 36 and older at the time). Even as recently as 2012, when the youngest Boomer was 48 years old, Boomer and older generations were about half of the electorate (49%).”

What does this mean for the parties in 2020? The data provide a couple of takeaways.

First, demographic changes that Democrats were banking on in 2016 may finally emerge, provided Democrats turn these voters out. While Democrats may be tempted to double down on efforts in the Upper Midwest, where they won Senate and gubernatorial races in 2016, the key to winning back these states in the presidential level depends not merely on white, working-class voters but on nonwhites in major cities (e.g., Detroit, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee).

Second, Democrats having been mulling whether a white male nominee is necessary to win back the presidency. The results in 2018 and the demographic numbers suggest that’s poppycock. Reassembling a winning coalition means intensifying nonwhite turnout, energizing younger voters, keeping women in the Democratic column and doing better with white voters, primarily in the suburbs. (That’s happening already in places such as Texas.) Rather than go get their own old white male candidate to go up against Trump, Democrats might think about playing to their strengths and maximizing the vote across all of these segments of the electorate. In 2020, they’ll have many more potential voters to reach.

