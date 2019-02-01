Opinion writer

* Tom Hamburger reports that we've solved at least one mystery regarding the Russia scandal:

For more than a year, congressional Democrats have pushed to unlock a mystery they said could reveal whether Donald Trump had advance knowledge of a meeting his eldest son had in the summer of 2016 with a Russian lawyer promising damaging material about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The key, they said, was to determine who was using blocked telephone numbers to speak to Donald Trump Jr. before and after the meeting in Trump Tower, suggesting he may have communicated with his father on a private line. But Senate investigators have concluded that the blocked calls were conversations between Trump Jr. and two longtime business associates: Howard Lorber, a real estate investor who has done business in Russia, and Brian France, the chief executive of NASCAR, according to two people familiar with the determination.

Now here’s my question: Why would Don Jr. call a developer with interests in Russia right at that moment? Did he want to talk about “adoptions”?

* Anne Gearan, Carol Morello, and Paul Sonne report that President Trump is walking away from another deal:

The United States will pull out of a nuclear arms control treaty with Russia, the Trump administration announced Friday, ending a cornerstone Cold War agreement on grounds that Russian violations render it moot. The demise of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty raises fears of a new nuclear arms race, although U.S. officials discount the risk. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States is suspending participation in the agreement, starting a six-month countdown to a final U.S. withdrawal. That leaves a slim chance that Russia could end missile programs widely seen as a violation, salvaging the treaty. The United States accuses Moscow of violating the agreement since 2014.

I think what’s going on here is that he assumes that any agreement that he didn’t negotiate is, by definition, crap, and therefore it must be abandoned.

* Laura Vozzella, Jim Morrison, and Gregory S. Schneider report that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has a lot of explaining to do:

A photograph on Gov. Ralph Northam (D)’s medical school yearbook page shows a man wearing blackface next to another person in Ku Klux Klan robe. The image is in a 1984 yearbook from Eastern Virginia Medical School on a page with other photos of Northam and personal information about the future governor... The page is labeled Ralph Shearer Northam, along with pictures of him in a jacket and tie, casual clothes and alongside his restored Corvette. It shows two people, one in plaid pants, bow tie and black faced, and the other in full Klan robes. Both men appear to be holding beer cans.

The Democratic Senate Minority Leader is defending Northam, while acknowledging that this was in “very poor taste,” which seems absurdly insufficient. As of now, nothing from Northam. -- gs

* Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine report on the debate among Democrats about whether to junk the filibuster if they take back the Senate and the White House in 2021.

* Donald Shaw reports that a group called Votesane that funnels millions of dollars in contributions to members of Congress appears to be something of a front for the real estate industry.

* Helaine Olen explains how we can shore up Social Security for the future for the price of about one-sixth of a latte.

* Stacey Abrams explains how identity politics can strengthen democracy.

* Tom Moran makes a case for Cory Booker based on what he's seen covering him for 20 years.

* Paul Krugman explains that the real ideologues we should fear are the fanatical centrists.

* With Trump set to deliver his State of the Union speech with Nancy Pelosi looking on, Julian Zelizer looks at what history tells us about what happens when presidents and House speakers are at odds with one another.

* Mimi Swartz explains why Texas is the capital of voter suppression.

* Check out the new Post Pundit Power Ranking of 2020 contenders.

* And Rick Wilson tells Republicans not to think that a tell-all book will wash the stink of having worked for Trump off them.