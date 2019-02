Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post (Ann )

Editorial cartoonist

The Associated Press is reporting that detained immigrants who have gone on hunger strikes are being force-fed at an El Paso Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

The World Medical Association issued a statement in 2006 that forced feedings of hunger strikers is “a form of inhuman and degrading treatment."

Read more:

Trump’s illegal immigration problem

Trump’s national emergency has nothing to do with the border

Trump hats for all occasions