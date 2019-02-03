

Demonstrators hold signs and chant outside the governor's mansion in Richmond on Saturday. (Steve Helber/AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “We have a president who’s a racist.”

2. “I could not believe what was happening. I think the governor missed a real opportunity to resign gracefully. Ralph still has an opportunity to help those that are hurting. Right now the commonwealth is hurting."

3. “Once that picture with the blackface and the klansman came out, there is no way you can continue be the governor of the commonwealth of Virginia.”

4. “The question now is can you lead, can you help us heal? ... The answer is clearly no.”

5. “Ralph will do the right thing for the commonwealth of Virginia. He will put Virginia first. And I think that will happen relatively soon.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here

