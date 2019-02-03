

Former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz on Jan. 28 in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)

My friends thought I was nuts when I told them I would be working as a policy adviser on Mike Bloomberg’s first campaign for mayor of New York City in 2001. After reading his book “Bloomberg by Bloomberg” at the behest of his omnipresent political adviser Kevin Sheekey, I felt moved to work for him. But my friends and countless other New Yorkers derided Bloomberg as a bored billionaire looking for a new jewel for a gilded ego. They said his do-it-my-way business mind-set was a mismatch for the bureaucratic rules and rigor of governing. And they said the man who left the Democratic Party to run as a Big Apple Republican would never win. And they were wrong.

Working on that campaign, I learned that money doesn’t buy an office. It helps enormously, sure. But if it’s not backed up by a vision or a sense of competence, it’s surely money wasted. I learned to be skeptical of those who say a particular candidate can’t win. Although that went out the window with President Trump’s candidacy. Lord, help us. And I learned that a person’s wealth in the realm of politics means nothing if the billionaire is not tethered to deeply held convictions that are anchored to a moral core.

[‘Stop and frisk,’ Mike Bloomberg and me.]

Bloomberg grew up in a middle-class family in Massachusetts and went on to become a billionaire after founding his eponymous financial data company with the severance he received after being fired from Salomon Brothers in 1981. On the campaign trail and in private, I could hear the sincere gratefulness in his voice when he would say he was luckier than anyone had a right to be and wanted to be in a position to help others on a larger scale. While Bloomberg had never been shy about saying which public-sector jobs he coveted, the self-made billionaire ran for mayor because the opportunity presented itself and that’s where an impact could be made and felt almost immediately.

We can question specific policies of Bloomberg’s 12-year administration (stop-and-frisk, anyone) or take him to task for telling people what they needed to hear in a gruff tone void of warmth as he guided them in the years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but New York City is better off for having had him in City Hall. And when you throw in his philanthropy that was legendary before he became mayor and continues to this day, what you have is a billionaire who puts his money where his mouth is with due care and consideration.



Michael Bloomberg during a tour of the WH Bagshaw Company on Tuesday in Nashua, N.H. (Elise Amendola/AP)

Which leads me to Howard Schultz.

Like Bloomberg, the former chief executive of Starbucks, is a self-made billionaire but with even humbler roots. Having grown up in the projects in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, Schultz has an intimate understanding of the real struggles of poor people. “Our family had no income, no health insurance, no worker’s compensation, nothing to fall back on,” he wrote in his 1999 book “Pour your heart into it: How Starbucks built a company one cup at a time.” And just like Bloomberg, Schultz’s rags-to-riches life informed his world view. A 2018 CNBC report noted that when Schultz ran the coffee giant back in 1988, he offered health insurance to part-time and full-time employees, including domestic partners. Three years later, employees got stock in the company.

I met Schultz when I was the emcee of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund’s 2017 gala in New York City where he received the National Equal Justice Award. This was after his series of town halls on race that he quietly held with Starbucks employees in the aftermath of the Ferguson protests over the police killing of Michael Brown in 2014 but before he would call on LDF president Sherrilyn Ifill and other African American intellectuals and leaders to advise him on how to turn the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia store in 2018 into a teachable moment.

[Why I take Starbucks seriously on race.]

Given this history, no wonder folks were waiting to welcome Schultz into the already crowded field for the Democratic nomination for president. Instead, he ignited fury within the Democratic Party when he announced on “60 Minutes” last week that he was looking into running as a “centrist independent, outside of the two-party system.” Then the unabashed “lifelong Democrat” proceeded to bash Democrats and disavow his party as he made the rounds of media.

“I would have to be disingenuous to run as a Democrat because I do not believe in what the Democratic Party stands for,” Schultz said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Jan. 30. “I am not a Democrat. I don’t affiliate myself with a Democratic Party who is so far left, who basically wants the government to take over health care, which we cannot afford, the government to give free college to everybody and the government to give everyone a job, which is basically $40 trillion on the balance sheet of $21.5 trillion. We can’t afford it.”



David Schwartz, of Bellevue, Wash., outside a book-promotion event held by Howard Schultz on Thursday in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

In that same interview, Schultz went after two potential presidential rivals. He branded Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) a “Socialist” and referred to her and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as “so far-left” in the Democratic Party that independents won’t vote for them. Later that day, Schultz deleted a tweet that called Warren “Fauxcahontas” and Harris “shrill.” Who is this guy?

And why did he spend his first week of exploration tearing down his former party? Why does he sound more like an automaton serving up “warmed-over corporate Republicanism” than the progressive billionaire people believed him to be? Why do we know more about who he doesn’t like, what he is against and what he thinks is broken than where he wants to take the country and how he would do it as an Independent president without a constituency in Congress? Why is he afraid to wage his fight from within the Democratic Party? All this talk about our politics and both parties being broken is not entirely wrong, but Schultz and his billions in a 2020 presidential quest will be about as effective at fixing things as having a snowball fight in a sauna. That’s why the anger directed toward him isn’t “Howard Schultz derangement syndrome.” It’s a real fear that he will saddle us and the world with four more years of Trump-fueled crazy.

[About that time Bloomberg considered running as an independent in 2016.]

A billionaire running for public office doesn’t bother me. I worked for one. A billionaire who wants to shake things up in public office doesn’t bother me. I helped get one elected. But a billionaire who believes he can successfully do those things outside the two-party system is living a fantasy with real-world consequences. Bloomberg seriously considered an independent bid for the Oval Office in 2016. He wisely thought better of it when the electoral college math and procedure made it clear that his candidacy could assure a Trump victory. Even Trump, who has done more to tear down our democratic institutions than our foreign adversaries could have ever dreamed of, pursued the presidency from within the Republican Party.

In the week after he revealed his convenient “centrist independence,” Schultz buttressed the view that he is a bored billionaire tending to a gilded ego. And he failed to dispel the fear that his third-party candidacy would make it easier for Trump to stay in the White House. Remember that lesson I learned while working with Bloomberg: A person’s wealth in the realm of politics means nothing if the billionaire is not tethered to deeply held convictions that are anchored to a moral core. Because Schultz has failed on that score so far, I would be nuts to think of his candidacy as anything more than a waste of his money and our time.

