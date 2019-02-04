

Meredith Keenan of Columbia Heights coaches young skaters in pool noodle hockey at the Fort Dupont Ice Arena in Washington on Feb. 2. (Photo by J. Lawler Duggan for The Washington Post)

Willem Polak is chair of the board of the Fort Dupont Ice Arena. John Radar is chair of the Capital Campaign Committee.

Despite D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) claim, there is no reason for the District to take funds already appropriated to build a new ice rink at Fort Dupont Ice Arena to address school repairs. Schools absolutely have been and should remain a high priority in the District; but with an annual $14 billion budget, there is room to provide broader opportunities and expand horizons for our children, especially those who are limited by economic circumstance. This isn’t about choosing between schools and the rink in Ward 7; this is about keeping a promise to the children to build a new ice rink. There’s enough money to do both.

In 23 years, Fort Dupont Ice Arena has shepherded more than 20,000 children, primarily from Wards 7 and 8, but from every part of the city, through its Kids On Ice programs, transforming the lives of children, especially those who don’t often get a break. We’ve sent kids to the Olympics, to college, to tournaments and competitions. We’re the home ice of Coach Neal Henderson’s Fort Dupont Cannons, the oldest black hockey club on the continent, as well as to District high school and college hockey clubs. We’ve shown kids what they can achieve with practice and hard work while having fun and dreaming. Our plan for an expanded facility is all about our children.

We have wait lists for Kids On Ice classes and a 43-year old building. With a new two-rink arena, we can expand our skating and enrichment programs, reach more children and host revenue-making tournaments and competitions.

After years of effort by Fort Dupont supporters, the District appropriated $25 million for the new arena. We committed to raise an additional $5 million. We’ve worked for several years with the District to make the rink a reality, despite setbacks in District oversight of the project.

Bowser’s request to “reprogram” the remaining $21 million already designated to build the new rink was unexpected because we were never contacted to discuss the status of the project or our fundraising. Her office contends that Fort Dupont Ice Arena has “not yet raised the funds toward their part of the agreement and have not provided a timeline for doing so.” That’s simply wrong. We successfully launched a Capital Campaign last year with a professional firm assisting and advised the city administrator of our effort, which is on plan and on schedule. (More recently, Ted Leonsis and the National Hockey League started a GoFundMe page with $300,000 in initial donations to help make our plan a reality.)

The new rink project is in trouble because the District’s Department of Parks and Recreation has mismanaged the project, not because of Fort Dupont’s fundraising plan. Despite our expertise in rink construction and operations and our financial commitment, Fort Dupont representatives were excluded from the “working group” that controlled the project. The Department of Parks and Recreation hired and fired contractors, creating extended delays and designed and redesigned a pricey facility that’s inconsistent with Fort Dupont’s priority focus on skating and enrichment programs. Our concerns, including overdesigning and considering a “value engineering” approach to construction, were largely ignored, and the $25 million budget exploded to $38 million.

Let’s be clear on an important point: The rink our kids need can be built for $25 million. We know that because we have the folks who can do it.

Rather than breaking its promise and taking the kids’ rink money, the District should be calling all parties together and committing now to a path to build the upgraded rink facility using the already appropriated funds.