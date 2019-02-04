Opinion writer

* Ann Marimow reports that Trump is having a large effect on the judiciary, but not as large as he might hope:

President Trump has installed a historic number of federal appeals court judges for this point of a presidency. But the immediate effect on the composition of the courts across the country is modest — and the rapid pace is unlikely to continue because of a limited number of remaining open seats. The Senate confirmation of Trump’s 30 appeals court judges is more than any other president’s two years into a term. His picks for the nation’s 13 circuit courts, one step below the Supreme Court, predominantly are male and less diverse than those tapped by his predecessor.

At last, white men finally have a chance to make the rules other people have to live by.

* Zeke Miller and Steve Peoples report that the Trump campaign appears concerned about a primary challenge:

Worried about a potential Republican primary challenge, President Donald Trump’s campaign has launched a state-by-state effort to prevent an intraparty fight that could spill over into the general-election campaign. The nascent initiative has been an intense focus in recent weeks and includes taking steps to change state party rules, crowd out potential rivals and quell any early signs of opposition that could embarrass the president. It is an acknowledgment that Trump, who effectively hijacked the Republican Party in 2016, hasn’t completely cemented his grip on the GOP and, in any event, is not likely to coast to the 2020 GOP nomination without some form of opposition. While any primary challenge would almost certainly be unsuccessful, Trump aides are looking to prevent a repeat of the convention discord that highlighted the electoral weaknesses of Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter in their failed re-election campaigns. To defend against that prospect, Trump’s campaign has deployed what it calls an unprecedented effort to monitor and influence local party operations. It has used endorsements, lobbying and rule changes to increase the likelihood that only loyal Trump activists make it to the Republican nominating convention in August 2020.

I like how even the campaign can’t help but call it unprecedented, because even if it’s born of fear or even panic, it must be the best panicky reaction ever.

* Gregory Schneider and Laura Vozzella report on the chaos going on in Richmond as everyone waits to see if Ralph Northam will resign.

* Juliet Eilperin, Josh Dawsey, and Darryl Fears report that President Trump is appointing a former corporate lobbyist to be secretary of the interior, because of course.

* Stephanie Murray reports that Tom Steyer is now running TV ads against House Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Richard Neal to get Neal to subpoena Trump’s tax returns.

* Helaine Olen explains how Donald Trump made it possible for Democrats to start advocating for raising taxes on the rich.

* Mark Sumner explains why it would be the right thing to do for Nancy Pelosi to force a congressional vote to end Trump’s national emergency, if he declares one -- even if it fails.

* Margaret Sullivan skewers the bad-faith ref-working of fake right wing “media critics” who constantly pretend-lament all the “negative” stories about Trump: “Negative doesn’t mean untrue. It doesn’t even mean unfair.”

* David Leonhardt says that what's radical isn't raising taxes on the rich, what's radical is the current system that delivers to them such a huge portion of our national wealth.

* At the American Prospect, I attempted to sort through what the Democratic candidates actually think about Medicare For All.

* Philip Bump takes a detailed look at President Trump’s “executive time.”

* And Ian Millhiser reports that conservative judges are attempting to create a new right of Republican elected officials not to be accused of acting with racist intent.