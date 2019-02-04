

The Capitol is seen with the Reflecting Pool covered in ice and snow in Washington early Feb. 1. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

It’s hard to imagine how he survives. “He has lost the authority to lead ... he has to resign."

If he imagines the wall has already been built, why did we have a shutdown? “Despite all his talk of progress, he’s added no extra miles of barrier to the border to date. Construction is to start this month on a levee wall system in the Rio Grande Valley that will add 14 miles of barrier, the first lengthening in his presidency. That will be paid for as part of $1.4 billion approved by Congress last year.”

Imagine if we had a president who would read and listen. “It’s just imperative that you actually listen to, for example, the CIA chief, the director of national intelligence. These people have the real knowledge and you have to listen to them.”

How bad a credit risk did the bank imagine him to be? “Trump Sought a Loan During the 2016 Campaign. Deutsche Bank Said No.” Really bad.

Imagine how much better off we’d be if Congress always ignored him. “President Donald Trump is doing all he can to blow up border security spending talks. But few people on Capitol Hill are listening. Lawmakers and aides from both parties are plowing ahead with negotiations this weekend, ignoring Trump’s growing public disgust for a closed-door process that is increasingly unlikely to deliver a border wall.”

One can imagine a solid policy debate. This is a good thing: “There is a debate brewing on health care, and what sounds good in stump speeches will not be adequate when candidates are closely questioned on their ideas. Is the party’s consensus one that calls for a government takeover of health care or one that calls for strengthening the Affordable Care Act by adding a public option? That’s the debate that’s coming.”

Imagine all the other candidates who will enter the fray if former vice president Joe Biden doesn’t run. “If he doesn’t enter the race, I think other people may. I think it’s more likely that Bloomberg would run if Biden didn’t run. You may see Mitch Landrieu come into the race if Biden doesn’t run. So he’s formidable, and there are more candidates in this race on the left than there are kind of center, center-left, and that is largely because Biden takes up a lot of space in this race.”

