Ann Telnaes/ The Washington Post (Ann Telnaes)

Editorial cartoonist

Intelligence officials try to keep Trump’s attention " by using visual aids, confining some briefing points to two or three sentences, and repeating his name and title as frequently as possible," according to a Feb. 2 Time magazine article.

