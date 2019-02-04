

President Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Feb. 1 in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Opinion writer

UP: The United States intelligence community

DOWN: A president who just makes stuff up

UP: Democratic ire at Howard Schultz

DOWN: The notion that a billionaire with no government experience and mushy, consultant-written talking points should run for president

UP: President Trump’s disapproval numbers

DOWN: “Witch hunt!”

UP: Picking Stacey Abrams to respond to the State of the Union

DOWN: Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.)

UP: Diversity in Congress and in the 2020 electorate

DOWN: Mocking attempts to encourage voting

UP: Confusion about Medicare-for-all

DOWN: Voters' confidence in Republicans to handle health care

UP: Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s (D-Calif.) presidential campaign roll-out

DOWN: Schultz’s roll-out

UP: Brexit chaos

DOWN: British Prime Minister Theresa May

UP: Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-Ohio) “dignity of work” message

DOWN: Brown’s embrace of protectionism

UP: Extreme weather

DOWN: Climate change denial