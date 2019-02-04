UP: The United States intelligence community
DOWN: A president who just makes stuff up
UP: Democratic ire at Howard Schultz
DOWN: The notion that a billionaire with no government experience and mushy, consultant-written talking points should run for president
UP: President Trump’s disapproval numbers
DOWN: “Witch hunt!”
UP: Picking Stacey Abrams to respond to the State of the Union
DOWN: Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.)
UP: Diversity in Congress and in the 2020 electorate
DOWN: Mocking attempts to encourage voting
UP: Confusion about Medicare-for-all
DOWN: Voters' confidence in Republicans to handle health care
UP: Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s (D-Calif.) presidential campaign roll-out
DOWN: Schultz’s roll-out
UP: Brexit chaos
DOWN: British Prime Minister Theresa May
UP: Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-Ohio) “dignity of work” message
DOWN: Brown’s embrace of protectionism
UP: Extreme weather
DOWN: Climate change denial