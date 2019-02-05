Opinion writer

* Jennifer Jacobs reports that one exciting part of this evening has been called off:

President Donald Trump has decided he won’t declare a national emergency on the U.S. border with Mexico during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. Trump suggested last week he might declare an emergency during or shortly after the annual speech to Congress. He believes the declaration would allow him to fund construction of a border wall without congressional approval.

Trump does like to heighten the suspense on these things, so it could come later.

* Matt Viser reports on the new zero tolerance policy for misbehavior among Democrats:

It took days for Democrats to call on Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) to resign in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct, weeks for them to push Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) to resign amid mounting allegations of improprieties. For Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, it took less than five hours for the shocking revelation that his medical school yearbook page included a picture of men in black face and a Ku Klux Klan costume to evolve into demands for his resignation. Democrats have adopted a zero-tolerance policy in the age of Trump, working with almost laserlike precision to oust the president and shedding any perceived obstacle to defeating him in 2020. And while President Trump has stretched the limits of what Republicans can say and do with impunity, he has limited what Democrats are willing to sweep aside among their own ranks.

This might have some negative effects over time, but it certainly shows which party is more principled even when it might cost them.

* Erica Orden and Cristina Alesci report that prosecutors in New York have been interviewing executives at the Trump Organization, though we're not sure about what. There are so many crimes to choose from.

* Azeen Ghorayshi, Jason Leopold, Anthony Cormier, and Emma Loop have a cache of new documents showing the Trump Organization's efforts to secure a deal for a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 campaign.

* Jonathan Bernstein examines all the different ways Trump can lose the fight over his border wall.

* Ron Brownstein offers a very apt formulation: Trump has no power to persuade, but he does have the power to incite.

* Brendan Nyhan and a group of fellow political scientists finds that while exposure to fake news was down in 2018 compared to 2016, it’s concentrated among the most conservative voters.

* Catherine Rampell argues that we can get to universal coverage without Medicare for All being the litmus test all Democrats have to pass.

* Lee Fang reports that Rep. Liz Cheney, the chair of the House Republican Conference, has instructed members of Congress to play up gruesome murders and other crimes committed by undocumented immigrants to spread fear and allege that Democrats want Americans to be victimized.

* Amanda Marcotte explains why we should stop saying we can't say whether Trump is a racist in his heart.

* Robert Kuttner explains why liberals should be thankful that radicals have come along to push them where they ought to go.

* And Sam Stein reports that a leading Democratic consulting firm is imploring Democrats to go after Howard Schultz but leave Starbucks alone. You’ll never guess which coffee chain is one of their clients.