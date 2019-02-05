

Five years ago, I wrote a piece that has haunted me ever since. Flush with optimism about the proliferation of new outlets for pop culture and the explosion in the number and variety of stories they were telling, I suggested that "the present culture war is the rare conflict in which almost everyone has a chance to win,” because we had greater chances of getting culture that felt precisely tailored to our tastes and dreams. What a fool I was.

As the fragmentation of American mass culture has accelerated, we may have more choices about how we’re amused, but it also seems as though we have more opportunities to be wildly aggrieved, sometimes on no evidence at all. And at the same time, the few remaining events that were supposed to count as mass spectacles have started to feel like voids rather than celebrations. If we can’t even be collectively entertained during the Super Bowl and the Oscars, what will unite us?

This year, both the Super Bowl and the Oscars have struggled to find headliners at all.

Rihanna and Cardi B both reportedly turned down invitations to perform at the Super Bowl, sacrificing the exposure to show their support for Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who is pursuing a collusion case against the National Football League, alleging that he was blacklisted because of his protests against police brutality. The band that did accept, Maroon 5, is a bizarre combination of ubiquitous and forgettable: As Post pop music critic Chris Richards wrote in his review of this year’s show, “To hear a Maroon 5 song — any Maroon 5 song — is to feel your brain being wiped clean of the experience as it’s happening.” It may be true, as Richards wrote, that Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine "knows that there are only two ways to survive a Super Bowl halftime show in this day and age: Be unforgettable, or be entirely forgettable.”

Levine may have escaped with his reputation largely intact — you can get dinged for being impolitic only if people expect you to possess any political awareness in the first place — but the rest of us were left with an odd blank spot in our memories. (As well as a slog of a football game.) Did a Super Bowl halftime show even happen if it didn’t give us anything to gasp at and debate?

The Oscars are in an even worse pickle. After the academy’s initial choice for a host, comedian Kevin Hart, imploded over his long, and highly Oscar-incompatible, history of expressing discomfort with gay people, the organization was unable to find a replacement. The Oscars have gone on without a host before, though the result was a creative debacle. Uniting the viewing public in amused horror would be one way to bring a fractured country momentarily together, though that’s certainly not the kind of collective experience the academy has in mind.

It’s worth pausing to note that performing at the Super Bowl halftime show and hosting the Oscars may actually be some of the worst gigs in show business. The musicians who play the Super Bowl traditionally haven’t been paid for the job, though this year Maroon 5 and Travis Scott insisted that the NFL make $500,000 contributions to charities of their choosing. The logistics of setting up the halftime show are formidable: The sound engineers have between six and seven minutes to get the entire apparatus of the performance on the field after the end of play in the first half. And of course, the broadcast executives sometimes get ideas about what they would like the halftime show to promote, making it tricky to pull off a cohesive show.

The Oscar hosts, by contrast, do get paid, though less than you might expect: In 2016, Jimmy Kimmel said he’d been paid $15,000 to host the 2017 Academy Awards. There are disagreements over what the job should be: Is the host doing stand-up? Hosting a song-and-dance variety show? There’s plenty of rehearsal time, even if some of the bits need to be written in the weeks in between the announcement of the nominations and the ceremony itself. But it’s also the case that even the best hosting job can be immediately overshadowed by a presenter who mangles a name, a controversial acceptance speech or, horror of horrors, an envelope mix-up.

When it comes to both the Super Bowl halftime show and the Oscars, it isn’t shocking that big names would decide the job isn’t worth the trouble. Still, there’s something deeply disheartening about the possibility that there are no cultural figures left who can bring the country enthusiastically together, even for a few minutes. The few genuinely popular artists we have left seem to find the task too arduous and too likely to end in failure to attempt it.

This is hardly the only challenge we face in coming together as a nation. We’re divided by policy choices that leave us with vastly different opportunities to succeed and to participate in public life. The president of the United States is a man whose idea of unification is to declare that there were “very fine people, on both sides” of a white-supremacist gathering that spiraled into murder. Even if the Oscars and the Super Bowl were to recover their luster, Americans have a daunting amount of work to do to close the gaps in taste, opportunity and politics that separate us. But in this tarnished year, the empty feeling these events leave behind is unnerving. Culture wars end, but they leave craters behind that aren’t so easy to fill.

