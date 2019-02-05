

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) speaks with The Post’s Jonathan Capehart during a recording of the “Cape Up” podcast on Feb. 6, 2018, in Richmond. (Carol Alderman/The Washington Post) ((Carol Alderman/The Washington Post))

A year ago this week, I introduced you to Justin Fairfax. His historic election as Virginia’s lieutenant governor in November 2017 made him only the second African American in Virginia’s history to be elected to statewide office. But he stands poised to make history again.

If Gov. Ralph Northam (D) resigns over a shockingly racist photo that appeared on his page of a 1984 medical school yearbook, Fairfax could make history again — as only the second African American governor of Virginia. Quite the rise for the 39-year-old politician who was sworn in last year with a copy of the document that freed his great-great-great grandfather from slavery in 1798.

The latest episode of “Cape Up” is a re-run of my conversation with Fairfax. Also roiling Richmond is an allegation of sexual assault against Fairfax from 2004, an allegation he has vigorously denied. According to The Post, reporters looked into the accusation a year ago but did not run with the story because it could not “corroborate the woman’s account.”

