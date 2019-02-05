

Going to bat for Roger Stone suggests there is no limit to his Trump pandering. “[Sen. Lindsey Graham] has a Republican primary election in South Carolina to get through next year and much of what he Trumpsplains about and advocates for (dozens of immigration compromises he and Jared come up with that go nowhere come to mind) can be interpreted through this prism. But of all things Graham would pick a fight with the FBI about, the Stone case seems a sketchy choice. It will be interesting to see how far Graham takes it.”

That’s a lot of Republicans who’ve reached their limit. “Republican voters and independents who lean Republican are divided on whether Trump should be given a clear path to their party’s re-nomination next year. Just under half (49%) would prefer that Trump run unopposed while 43% would like to see him face a primary challenge.”

Once upon a time, Republicans sought to impose limits on executive power grabs. “Roughly a dozen Democrats are getting behind a bill, being introduced Monday afternoon, that would prohibit Trump from building the wall using funds drawn from either the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or the Department of Defense’s military construction accounts.”

Trump’s neediness is limitless. “By walking back fake-news claims when he can’t avoid the truth, by agreeing to high-profile interviews with news organizations he claims to despise, and by claiming to be ‘entitled’ to positive coverage from them, Trump shows his real colors."

Dems' effort to put limits on Trump’s ability to do this unilaterally would be popular. “Sixty percent of Americans oppose major new construction of walls along the U.S.-Mexico border -- the goal behind President Donald Trump’s budget showdown with Democratic leaders that led to a record 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government.”

With Trump as her foil the sky’s the limit to how high she might go. “If there is a political winner to come out of the most recent shutdown, the poll suggests it is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. Her favorability ratings have risen 8 points since December, buoyed by a 22-point rise in favorability among liberal Democrats (from 65% favorable in December to 87% favorable now).”

The market in the Democratic primaries for non-ideologues might not be as limited as you imagine. “[Democratic Senator Sherrod] Brown would need Democrats to think that pragmatically, if not on universal health care, then at least on the broader implications of nominating a candidate who can win tough states.”