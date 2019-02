Class clown Howard Schultz. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Columnist

Howard Schultz’s awkward decision during an interview with CNBC to reframe a derogatory statement about “billionaires" as criticizing “people of means” has earned a fair amount of mockery. Is “billionaire," as Schultz suggests, a “catchphrase” now? Should it be avoided in favor of gentler terms? Well, if this is what we’re doing, some further euphemisms follow:

fiscally tinged

wealth-charged

butler-adjacent

silver-spooned

Robin Hood victims

interested parties

trusted

Wall Street urchins

caddied Americans

self-maid men

well-endowed

summerers/winterers

huddled cashes yearning to breathe free

high-bracketed

isle-seated

principaled conservatives

estatesmen

futures farmers of America

deficit-attentive

never-in-the-red staters

gilt-y

Greed New Dealers

dollar storers

