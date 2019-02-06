

Hakeem al-Araibi, center, leaving criminal court in Bangkok on Monday. (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Like any soccer player, Hakeem al-Araibi knows how to use his legs. As a player with the national team in Bahrain, then more recently in Australia, he has used those fine legs to dart, sweep and sprint.

However, none of that was possible this week when the 25-year-old soccer player was led to court in Thailand, his legs shackled, his ankles connected by a chain so short it forced him to hobble.

His mistake? Choosing Thailand for his honeymoon.

In 2014, al-Araibi was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a Bahraini court for an arson attack against a police station. The charges are widely seen as trumped-up. Al-Araibi had been playing in a game broadcast live on television shortly before the alleged crime was committed.

He fled to Australia and was later granted a protection visa. He was embraced by his new community, playing soccer for Melbourne’s soccer club Pascoe Vale and expressing gratitude to the country that gave him safe haven.

His nightmare began on Nov. 27 when he traveled to Bangkok with his wife. He was immediately detained by Thai authorities, acting on the basis of an Interpol red notice from Bahrain and a misguided, probably automatic tip-off from Australian immigration authorities. He is now fighting his extradition to Bahrain.

In Australia, public outrage has been building over the player’s treatment, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison making particular mention of the shackling: “I thought that was very upsetting and I know it would have upset many Australians. I’m respectfully reminding the Thai prime minister that Australians feel very strongly about this, very very strongly.”

Despite this week’s strong language, al-Araibi’s supporters feel he has been let down by his adopted homeland. The Australian government was certainly slow to act — al-Araibi has now been in a Thai prison for more than two months — and Thai authorities are now claiming that the Australian notification of his arrival was central to their actions.

Australia’s government is now trying to make up for lost time. Morrison has already written two letters to his Thai counterpart seeking al-Araibi’s release, with a follow-up phone call expected in coming days. Authorities here have also denied that Australia was responsible for al-Araibi’s arrest.

Adding to the pressure on Thailand and Bahrain are calls for sanctions from international sporting bodies such as FIFA and the International Olympic Committee.

That charge is being led by Craig Foster, the former captain of Australia’s national soccer team. Foster has visited al-Araibi in prison and attended his first court appearance this week. In an interview with me on Sydney radio, Foster called the case “a red flag to international sport.”

Foster has already met FIFA executives in Switzerland and says the organization says would directly lobby Bahrain.

Some, though, have doubts that FIFA will use its considerable power. The vice president of FIFA is Sheikh Salman al-Khalifa, a Bahraini royal who was publicly criticized by al-Araibi in 2016.

Human rights activists believe it was that criticism — made by al-Araibi once he was in Australia — that caused Bahrain to act.

Elaine Pearson, the Australian director of Human Rights Watch, has told reporters the case would have “global ramifications” if al-Araibi was returned to Bahrain.

“It means anyone who comes from an authoritarian government will have to think twice before they speak out in Australia or any other country where they think they felt safe because they’ll be at risk of being possibly sent back,” she said.

As for al-Araibi, he believes he will be tortured and possibly killed if he is returned to Bahrain. “I love Australia,” he said from prison this week. “I want to go home to Australia.”

Morrison has been sharpening his rhetoric this week, going as far to suggest that the relationship between Australia and Thailand may be in peril.

That belated action is welcome, though, in the end, al-Araibi’s fate more likely lies with FIFA — the body with the most sway over Thailand, a country that hopes to host the World Cup in 2034.

In the past few decades, FIFA has become a byword for corruption, shady deals and the peddling of influence.

Now, courtesy of a human rights case in Thailand, there’s an opportunity for FIFA to use its considerable power for good.

The only question: Will it act on this chance to brighten its poor reputation?

