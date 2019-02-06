

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Tex.) campaigns in Austin during his Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) in 2018. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Consider two of the possible Democratic candidates who are mulling a presidential run. Vice President Biden, bestowed with nearly 100 percent name recognition and indisputable qualifications (vice president, senator), nevertheless has been making occasional appearances, as he did recently before the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He’s reminding the country that he’s out there (to cite the Richard Nixon phrase — “tan, rested and ready”). Behind the scenes he reportedly has alerted aides and donors to be ready should he decide to run. His consideration previews his message should he run: Here’s the grownup.

Meanwhile, before sitting down to tape an interview with Oprah on Tuesday, Beto O’Rourke has been on a road trip, overshared his dentist appointment and kept a trip diary. The program won’t air until Feb. 16 but he did not announce his candidacy. Asked directly if he was going to run he reportedly replied, “That’s a big question for us to think through.” He said the deciding factor would come down to family. He cryptically added, “If we don’t do this, we are going to [do] something else.” He said he’d decide by the end of the month.

It’s not clear whether O’Rourke’s appearance will jump-start his pre-campaign preparations. Until now, he hasn’t apparently hired staff or solicited donors for a possible run. To the contrary, as one report tells us:

O’Rourke’s low profile in recent weeks has taken curious turns. He treated Instagram followers to a glimpse inside his mouth during a teeth cleaning while trying to decry the Trump administration’s border wall. He also recently traveled in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado, but his meandering online posts documenting the journey highlighted things like the open-face roast beef sandwich he had for lunch rather than offering hints about how he’d handle the rigors of a presidential campaign. Compare that to his potential 2020 rivals swarming states that kick off presidential voting: New York Sen. Kristen Gillibrand and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will be in South Carolina this week, Booker is visiting Iowa and Warren is set to formally announce her presidential bid Saturday, then hit New Hampshire and Iowa. O’Rourke’s camp points to his rejection of politics-as-usual — including shunning donations from outside political groups as well as consultants and pollsters while nearly knocking off Cruz — as proof that not following the 2020 pack can pay off.

Well, one man’s rejection of politics-as-usual is another man’s flake.

O’Rourke is right in that there is no particular rush to announce his candidacy — other than accessing staff (which he seems to have little use for anyway) — in February as opposed to March, for example. However, spending his time in frivolous ways may be unwise while other candidates are fighting in the Senate against Trump and making serious stabs at policy. (You don’t hear Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) say, “I don’t know,” when asked for their general views on the top issue of the moment, immigration.) Beto is playing to the negative stereotype that he is a free spirit, an amateur philosopher and a TV phenomenon but not someone ready for the job of commander in chief.

O’Rourke and other possible late entrants to the presidential primary do face one hurdle that previously announced candidates did not. As the field gets larger and larger, it is not only tougher to clear space for a splashy start but also tougher to come up with a unique rationale for running. O’Rourke says he wants to bring people together, but isn’t Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) already making that pitch effectively? And isn’t Harris inspiring crowds with the message that “we already stand on common ground”? If it’s time for a new generation of political leaders hasn’t South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg made that a signature theme?

For Biden, no one in the field or likely to get in the field has “Obama VP” on his resume, although his wait allows lots of experienced senators, governors and ex-Cabinet officials to get in ahead of him, raising the question, “Does Biden think he’s literally the only man who can beat Trump and govern?”

In short, O’Rourke is acting like someone not ready to run for president, and maybe he won’t. The risk for him is that if he does want to be taken seriously he risks making his pre-campaign flakiness into a self-fulfilling prophesy. Biden is acting like someone who may run, although he might not. His problem will be the same whenever he gets in: Does the Democratic Party want to go back to an older generation for a traditional white male or go forward with someone more representative of an increasingly diverse party? Stay tuned.