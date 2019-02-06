

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) takes up the gavel during the opening session of the 116th Congress. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

If Republicans are finally clawing back legislative power, this is a positive development. “Multiple Republican lawmakers are working alongside Democrats to put forward legislation curtailing Trump’s existing national security tariff powers. They include Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who recently introduced a bill with Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner that would require congressional approval to impose trade restrictions for national security reasons.”

Back home, voters might realize he’s lost touch with a more diverse state. “Democrats say that Trump is a big part of why Texas grew more competitive in the past three years, and that [Sen. John] Cornyn’s ties to the president will be a weakness in the general election.”

Back then he would have heard about shenanigans, right? “Chris Christie: New Subpoenas Of Trump Inaugural Committee ‘Much More Serious Threat to the Administration’ Than Mueller.”

There is no reason to go back to summitry — except to feed Trump’s narcissism. “North Korea is working to ensure its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities cannot be destroyed by military strikes, U.N. monitors said ahead of a meeting between U.S. and North Korean officials to prepare a second denuclearization summit.”

If he wants back in the limelight, Beto O’Rourke needs to pick up his game. Fast. “As 2020 hopefuls including Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Julián Castro, Booker and Harris made their presidential intentions known over the last several weeks, O’Rourke, characteristically, followed a less traditional path: He took a solo road trip and blogged about the people he met along the way . . . But under the presidential microscope and in comparison with the emerging slate of candidates, O’Rourke—who says he is still deciding whether to pursue a White House bid and declined an interview for this story—has also faced criticism and even ridicule.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) wants the nominee to explain what she meant back then, which wasn’t so long ago. “The senator said she is concerned about the message [Neomi] Rao’s columns send to young women 'about who is to blame’ and has not decided whether to back Rao’s nomination. ‘I really want to know more,’ Ernst said in an interview.” Ernst will run for reelection in 2020 so it will be interesting to see how she handles this.

When we look back at this time, we may see Trump’s most dangerous economic legacy was the debt. “By any measure, our current fiscal outlook is dangerous and unsustainable. Trillion-dollar deficits will soon return, and continue indefinitely into the future as the growth in our debt outpaces the economy. Interest costs are now the fastest growing part of the budget, and in a few years we’ll actually be spending more on interest than on national defense. It’s hard to believe.”