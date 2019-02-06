

President Trump began his State of the Union by talking about the strength of the economy and calling for bipartisan legislation on criminal justice reform. But he quickly moved into more familiar territory: immigration, abortion and trade. The speech didn’t seem like the much-promised, but long-awaited, pivot. Instead, much of the speech seemed designed to please the base. And it’s hard to win elections on the base alone.

The 2018 midterm elections demonstrated that. Trump’s approval rating heading into November’s elections was in the low-to-mid-40s and the Republicans lost control of the House in a landslide. Elections are often referendums on the party in power and, as of now, Americans aren’t happy with Trump. Every politician tries to deliver for his or her base, and Trump did some of that on Tuesday. Pro-life voters will likely be happy with the abortion segment of the speech. His core supporters will like the immigration segment, particularly the president’s focus on crimes committed by immigrants and the renewed promise to build the wall. But a conflict-prone, base-heavy strategy likely won’t be enough for him to win reelection. The majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s job performance. That’s a bad sign in an election that’ll likely be a referendum on his first term.

Trump could probably lift his numbers by shying away from some policy conflicts. He took some serious damage during health-care debates in 2017, and the Tax Reform Law (which became less popular after it was signed) probably didn’t help him much either. He also lost on both policy and politics during the latest shutdown.

In fact, the president could probably improve his numbers by staying out of the news, modulating on policy or trying to pass some of the more populist economic policies he campaigned on. If he had adopted a more incrementalist approach earlier, he might have avoided some losses in the midterms.

But it’s not clear from the State of the Union — or from his actions since the midterms — that he wants to do that, or that he’s capable of it. There’s still time for Trump to change his strategy, and Democrats could accidentally help Trump politically by tying his hands. He can’t take a hit for pushing an unpopular health-care law if the Democrats stop it before it gets anywhere, for example. But this speech was yet another reminder that Trump only has a few tunes he truly likes to spin, even when those hits start to wear thin with listeners outside his core audience.

