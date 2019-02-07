Opinion writer

* Erica Werner and Damian Paletta report good signs on averting another shutdown:

Lawmakers negotiating to end the border wall impasse and prevent another government shutdown narrowed their differences Thursday to two key sticking points — the wall itself, and the number of beds the government would fund to detain unauthorized migrants. The two issues moved in tandem, with Democrats offering more money for border barriers in exchange for fewer detention beds — and Republicans making the opposite tradeoff. Democrats are trying to limit the Trump administration’s ability to detain border crossers, preferring alternatives to detention such as ankle bracelets, instead. ... Lawmakers of both parties voiced cautious optimism. President Trump, whose demands for $5.7 billion for U.S.-Mexico border walls precipitated the standoff, met in the morning with Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), and later sounded a relatively positive note about the negotiations — which the president had previously dismissed as a “waste of time.”... Shelby said that Trump had laid out his expectations for a deal, and the senator expressed confidence that if those are met, Trump would be able to support a compromise that emerges from the bipartisan congressional committee working on the issue.

Fortunately, Trump has probably already forgotten what he told Shelby he wanted, so they can put pretty much any bill in front of him, and unless Ann Coulter gets to him first, he’ll sign it.

* Katherine Hafner and Elisha Sauers report that there's lots more interesting stuff in those Virigina yearbooks:

A Virginia Military Institute yearbook overseen by future state Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment in 1968 features a host of racist photos and slurs, including blackface. The revelation about one of Virginia's most powerful Republicans comes as the state’s Democratic governor and attorney general are facing calls to resign over their own admissions they wore blackface as young men. Norment, R-James City County, was managing editor of The Bomb publication that year. He went to VMI in Lexington after graduating from James Blair High School in Williamsburg and has been a state senator since 1992. On one page of the yearbook, a student poses in blackface, surrounded by others in costumes at a party. Another page features a photo of two men in blackface holding a football. The N-word is used at least once. A student listed as being from Bangkok, Thailand, is referred to as a “Chink” and “Jap.” A blurb under one man’s picture says: “He was known as the 'Barracks Jew’ having his fingers in the finances of the entire Corps.”

Ah yes, those were the days.

* Frank Clemente and William Rice break down what we would actually learn from Donald Trump's tax returns.

* Haley Davie and Baxter Oliphant report new poll results showing that a wide majority of Americans, including nearly half of Republicans, think stronger environmental laws are necessary even if there's an economic cost.

* Amanda Marcotte says the Republicans looking on in glee over what's happening to Democrats in Virginia aren't hypocrites, they're nihilists.

* Sean McElwee and John Ray report data showing that a Green New Deal is hugely popular with young people.

* Ryan Cooper explains why the Green New Deal will inevitably require very tough choices down the road, and urges us to start preparing for that now.

* Paul Starr argues that the political obstacles to single payer are greater than many people appreciate.

* Carla Marinucci reports that Kamala Harris is busy scooping up the endorsement of every California Democrat in sight.

* Caroline Kitchener reports that the House gym, which is popular as a hangout for members of Congress, is seldom used by the female members because there’s a men’s locker room but no women’s locker room.

* And finally, Antonia Noori Farzan has the story of the Florida politician who was forced to resign after multiple allegations that she had licked people’s faces against their will.