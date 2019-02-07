

Paramilitary police officers stand guard near a Starbucks cafe in Beijing Railway Station in Beijing on Feb. 2. (Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images)

Contributor, DemocracyPost, Global Opinions

Possible presidential candidate Howard Schultz knows that Starbucks will succeed in China. The Chinese market for Starbucks “will be larger than the U.S. over time,” Schultz, then the company’s CEO, said in 2016. He then added, “There’s no doubt at some point China will exceed the U.S.”

And so, as of 2017, Starbucks was opening a store in China roughly every 15 hours. The 48-year-old company’s largest acquisition ever involved buying out its Chinese partner for $1.3 billion in July 2017, meaning Starbucks owns 100 percent of its stores there. Speaking in July 2018 at the world’s largest Starbucks — in Shanghai, of course — Schultz said, “I will say, unequivocally, that anyone who is betting against Starbucks in China is dead wrong.”

I will say, unequivocally, that Schultz running for president is dead wrong. And it’s not just because of his lack of political experience, or his policies or that if Schultz runs as an independent it could split the Democratic vote and bolster President Trump. Rather, Schultz’s inextricable ties to China should preclude voters from choosing him.

If he runs, Schultz would be far more beholden to Beijing than any other serious candidate in history. Although he stepped down as executive chairman in June 2018, Schultz remains Starbucks’s largest shareholder: He owns, as of June 2018, roughly 3 percent of the company, shares worth roughly $2.5 billion today. While Starbucks doesn’t break out its China revenue, its performance in China strongly influences the company’s stock price and its profitability, especially because of the emphasis that Schultz and his successor as CEO, Kevin Johnson, place on the market. “We’re in 158 cities in China,” Johnson told CNBC in January, but Starbucks isn’t stopping there. “The growth opportunity in China is significant,” he said, adding that “we are playing the long game in China.”

When Apple — a company that’s less exposed to the Chinese market than Starbucks — announced in early January that iPhone sales were down in China, its stock price dropped nearly 10 percent. (If that happened to Starbucks, Schultz’s net worth would lose tens of millions of dollars in a day.) Even in the unlikely event that Schultz fully divests from his holdings, the success or failure of Starbucks in China will go a long way to determining his legacy — especially if he loses the presidency.

A U.S. presidential candidate with deep financial ties to any foreign nation should give voters pause. But Schultz’s ties to China are especially problematic for two reasons. First, the Chinese Communist Party under Chairman Xi Jinping excels at trading access for acquiescence. Schultz has a surprisingly long-standing relationship with China’s leaders — and, if you believe Starbucks’s news releases, he spends much of the time together thanking them. In October 2016, for example, Schultz met with the then-Shanghai party secretary, Han Zheng, to “express his gratitude for the government’s support of Starbucks innovation and growth in China.” And in April 2012, Schultz served as a political pawn when photographs emerged of him meeting with former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin in Beijing. In the murky world of Chinese politics, this likely communicated that Jiang had survived a party purge.

Moreover, U.S.-China relations could grow devastatingly tense over the next two years. Trump’s trade war could worsen, or tensions over Washington’s treatment of the Chinese firm Huawei could provoke the arrest of a prominent U.S. business executive in China. Perhaps the next president should seek to improve relations with China, or continue to advocate and implement tougher policies.

But the motivations matter. What would a candidate Schultz do or say if Chinese consumers decide to boycott Starbucks, or if Chinese regulators shut down dozens of Starbucks because of building code violations? Candidate or president Schultz could press for reconciliation with China — not because he believes it’s in the best interest of America, but because it’s in the best interest of Schultz.

So far in 2019, Schultz has said little about China except to lump it in with the European Union, Mexico, Canada and NATO as an ally and friend of the United States. We need to know more. Does Schultz believe China is militarizing islands in the South China Sea, threatening the United States’ ally Taiwan, stealing U.S. intellectual property or imprisoning roughly 1 million Muslims in concentration camps in northwest China? I hope journalists who interview him press him on China — even though I expect him to evade questions about the United States’ most consequential foreign relationship.

In April 2017, Schultz spoke at Tsinghua University, Xi’s alma mater and one of China’s top universities. “We are operating Starbucks in China, not as an American company; we are actually operating here as a Chinese company,” he said. That’s an excellent strategy for the builder of the one of the most successful foreign businesses in China — and a disqualifying one for a U.S. presidential candidate.

Read more:

Josh Rogin: China’s human rights abuses threaten the state of our union

Greg Sargent: Howard Schultz’s own advisers just unmasked his cynical game. Trump will cheer.

Isaac Stone Fish: Why are U.S. companies working for a Chinese firm that’s implicated in ethnic cleansing?