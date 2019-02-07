

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks to reporters before President Trump's State of the Union speech on Tuesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

A line many of us have been waiting to hear. “Former Senator Claire McCaskill To Morning Joe: Lindsey Graham Has Lost His Mind.”

Drawing a line between fact and fiction. “ 'The facts are clear. While it is true that El Paso is one of the safest cities in the nation, it has never been . . . considered one of our nation’s most dangerous cities,’ [city Sheriff Richard] Wiles said in a statement provided to NBC News. ‘And, El Paso was a safe city long before any wall was built. President Trump continues to give a false narrative about a great city that truly represents what this great nation is all about.’ "

Investigators draw the line between Paul Manafort and K Street. Watch out. “Federal prosecutors in recent weeks have been interviewing witnesses about the flow of foreign money to three powerful law and lobbying firms that Paul Manafort recruited seven years ago to help improve the image of the Russia-aligned president of Ukraine. . . . The previously unreported interviews about the flow of the money are among the latest developments in the investigation of key figures who worked at the three firms — Mercury Public Affairs, the Podesta Group and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.” Yikes.

He crossed a line. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday pushed back against President Trump’s declaration in his State of the Union address that ‘if there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.’ ‘That was a threat,’ Pelosi told reporters after a Democratic Caucus meeting. ‘The president should not bring threats to the floor of the House.’"

This explains a lot of his ignorant and incoherent lines. “President Donald Trump, who doesn’t regularly read the daily intelligence summary prepared for him, is also participating in relatively few in-person briefings from his spy agencies, according to intelligence officials and a review of his schedules.” This is reprehensible, and he’ll be held to account if we face a crisis.

They’ll be lined up around the block to vote for Democrats if this keeps up. “The president’s trade policies have sent U.S. agricultural exports plunging, exacerbating already difficult economic conditions facing farmers. Average farm income has fallen to near 15-year lows under Trump, and in some areas of the country, farm bankruptcies are soaring.”

His xenophobic lines don’t work all that well these days. “It took President Trump more than half an hour into his State of the Union to mention immigration, and when he did it seemed to suck much of the oxygen out of the room.”