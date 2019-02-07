

Stacey Abrams can claim lots of “firsts” — first female African American to hold the minority leader position in the Georgia legislature, first female African American gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, first female African American to give a response to the State of the Union and first human to do a better job at the response than the president’s speech.

Before her national appearance Tuesday, she was already mulling a Senate run. The Post reports:

Abrams, 45, is being courted by national party leaders and supporters in her home state to challenge Sen. David Perdue (R), who will be seeking his second term next year. As Democrats seek to elevate fresh faces, women and minorities, Abrams is a woman of color who has never held federal office and does not hold an elected position.

It is noteworthy that she was able to construct an unprecedented coalition. (“Her campaign attracted support from a broad coalition of people of color and young voters, and she received more votes than any Democrat who has ever run statewide in Georgia," The Post reports. "The state has leaned conservative but is changing demographically and becoming more competitive”)

She of course hit her opponent hard for voter suppression tactics and has continued to push voting rights as head of a new organization, Fair Fight Action, which ran a local Georgia TV ad during the Super Bowl:

With her rhetorical tour de force on Tuesday, she should have a big head start in clearing the Democrats’ senatorial field for 2020. But could she do something more than run for Senate, as historic and impressive as that might be?

Well, for one thing she could take her Fair Fight Action effort national, helping to make the same case she did in Georgia about voting suppression and pushing for other voting reforms (e.g., automatic registration). Continuing to expand the electorate, as she did in Georgia, is critical for her party’s success and for bolstering our democracy. Turning young and nonwhite occasional voters or non-voters into regular voters can rewrite the political map.

In addition, while she certainly can help raise money for the party, she, more importantly, can teach the party a lot about how to construct a message that is both particular to key Democratic voting groups and effective with those who’ve never voted Democratic but might be tempted to in 2020. Her effectiveness is attributable to several basic concepts.

First, she is not angry. She is defiant. She speaks with urgency and conviction. But unlike Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or President Trump, she does not holler, rail at opponents and paint a portrait of American dystopia. She seems genuinely kind and even fun. Whether one describes her style as “graceful," "unifying,” “Reaganesque” or “inspirational,” she is forthright about the problems but convinced there are solutions within our grasp. In all the talk about a “rigged” system, Democrats need to avoid the impression of helplessness and futility.

Second, unlike Trump, she has real-life, compelling and personal anecdotes that exemplify traditional values — hard work, community, social responsibility, empathy and family. (Democratic California Sen. Kamala D. Harris did this as well in her book; she’d be smart to make that a mainstay of her stump speech.) These anecdotes and the themes they evoke go beyond partisanship. (Who — other than Trump — doesn’t think helping others even when you are not wealthy reflects character?) However, in the current era, when the GOP has embraced a mean-spirited, antagonistic stance toward everyone outside its base, her big-spirited and inclusive message underscores the shabby tenor and amoral politics of Trumpism.

Third, she doesn’t talk about everything every time out. In focusing remarks on discrete topics, she’s able to give her speech form and seriousness. Presidential candidates will have to be able to talk fluently on lots of topics, but their stump speech should be about something — one or two things but not everything.

Finally, the same speech can be given to a white audience, to a black audience, at a college campus or at a retirement home. Certainly there are issues specific to groups of voters; but the entire point of Abrams’s speech was that we are all in this together. (“Our most urgent work is to realize Americans’ dreams of today and tomorrow, to carve a path to independence and prosperity that can last a lifetime,” she said Tuesday night)

There’s some buzz about her running for president, but in a field this big and with a future as bright as hers, she need not take that leap now. Oh, and instead of running herself, she’s got a chance to be a king- or queen-maker. The Abrams primary will be a must-win contest for the 2020 contenders.

